Jaylen Brown Shows off His NBA Finals MVP Trophy at Casino Table; DEETS Inside

The Boston Celtics are celebrating and they are making sure the world knows that they have their 18th title finally. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106–88 at home, guaranteeing that the TD Garden will raise its eighteenth banner. However, amid all this celebration Jaylen Brown turned up in the casino with MVP trophy turned heads.

Although many players, including Jayson Tatum's team-leading performances and Jrue Holiday's steals, contributed to this historic NBA Finals victory, Jaylen Brown was named the series' Most Valuable Player. The alumnus from UC Berkeley had a very special celebration.

MVP trophy at the gambling table

The Celtics are headed to South Beach to celebrate their victory in the NBA Finals. While every squad member celebrated the happy occasion differently, Jaylen Brown went gambling. For the highest-paid player in the league, this is nothing out of the ordinary. His NBA Finals MVP trophy, however, which was positioned on the table where he was gambling, attracted the attention of Celtics supporters.

What did Brown say after winning the NBA Finals MVP?

An excited Brown while sharing his thoughts said, “Just Bill Russell and what he’s meant for me through my Boston journey. Everything that he stood for, just for this to be the Bill Russell MVP Award. I’ve got nothing, man. I don’t even know what to say. It’s unreal.”

Numerous players have received this honor throughout the league's existence. But this is the first time the Celtics have won all the postseason trophies that bear the names of their former players. Together with the Larry Bird Finals MVP trophy, Brown also won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award. The team also received the Bob Cousy trophy, which is awarded to the Eastern Conference team that advances to the Finals. The closest they got before this year was in 2022.

