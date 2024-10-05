Jaylen Brown Spill Beans on What Makes Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving So Tough to Guard

Jaylen Brown's outstanding defense of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic helped him win the MVP award for the Finals. Thanks to his exceptional all-around performance, he was instrumental in the Boston Celtics' five-game rout of the Dallas Mavericks. Brown made an enlightening comparison about protecting the dynamic duo of Doncic and Irving for the Mavericks when he appeared on Hot Ones with Sean Evans. He compared it to enjoying some music.

“There's a rhythm and a cadence to how people play. Certain guys play to a certain beat, a certain cadence, a certain style. If you know their style, you can time what they're going to do next because you know their rhythm and the BPM they play at,” said the Celtics star.

Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics past Doncic, Irving, and the Mavericks by using personal experience. Doncic's efforts were insufficient, despite his still-impressive statistics of 29.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 47.2% shooting. Of the five Finals games, the Mavericks only succeeded in breaking 100 points once.

“Luka (Doncic) has a unique rhythm. It’s almost so slow that it’s hard to time. Kyrie has a unique rhythm as well, very one-of-one. His moves and cadences are very hard to time. He's got a lot of counters; he can pivot off both feet; he can shoot with both hands; and he can drive in both directions, which makes his rhythm a lot harder to track,” Brown continued.

Though it's an unusual way to describe defense, it makes clear why Dallas' offense is so hard to stop. In order to contain players as unique as Doncic and Irving without drawing fouls, defense demands not only skill but also a great deal of patience and foresight.

“Some guys only go right, some guys only go left, and some guys have two moves that they go to. So, I look at basketball as poetry in motion, which is music. Everybody is playing their own song. Everybody samples from different artists. If you want to stop them you gotta study their rhythm, you gotta learn when their beat is about to drop.”

Kyrie Irving's impact was significantly reduced by Brown, who held him to 19.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 41.4%. Irving saw a significant drop in performance after being a prolific scorer in both the regular season and the postseason.

