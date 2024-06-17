Jaylen Brown Weighs In on Playing for Boston After Kyrie Irving Called Celtics a ‘Cult’ in Blunt Take

Jaylen Brown, a cornerstone of the Boston Celtics for nearly a decade, recently shared his thoughts on playing for the team amidst comments by former Celtics player Kyrie Irving branding the organization as a ‘cult’.

Brown, now in his eighth season with the Celtics, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the team, his family, the community, and the organization as a whole.

Despite the fingers being pointed at the men in green and white, Brown looked back on the immense opportunity at Boston and said, "These are the moments that can make you or break you. We gotta reassemble, we gotta look at it, we gotta learn from it and then we gotta embrace it and attack it. It's gonna be hard to do what we're trying to do.”

“We didn't expect anything to be easy, but it's no reason to lose our head. Tip your cap to Dallas. They came out, and they played well and we just gotta be better on the next one," JB added after being blown out in the Game 4 by the Dallas Mavericks.

Additionally, emphasizing the honor he feels in wearing the Celtics jersey each night, Brown highlighted the personal growth he has experienced since joining the team at a young age.

As the Celtics advance to Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown’s perspective sheds light on the significance of playing for a storied franchise like Boston. With multiple appearances in the Eastern Conference finals and now a shot at the NBA championship, Brown’s commitment and dedication to the Celtics remain undeniable.

Kyrie Irving opened up about his time at Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics do not go in the same line and the reason is not so good for sure. Despite moving out of the Celtics five years ago, the sourness between the Mavs star and the 17-time NBA champion team’s fans remains as it is.

Responding to a journalist's question before the 5th NBA Finals Game against his former team, Irving acknowledged his initial struggle with the Celtics’ organization, referring to it as a "cult" and describing a "different vibe" within the team.

During the interaction, he said, "You must pay respect here. That was my initial struggle– contemplating how to excel as a player while accomplishing championships and guiding a team selflessly—all pertaining to joining the Celtics' organization or the cult that they have here."

He emphasized the pressure to excel, win championships, and selflessly lead a team, all while fitting seamlessly into the Celtics' ethos, a challenge he found daunting during his stint with the team.

However, joining the Celtics in 2017, Irving faced difficulties adapting to the team's culture and the high expectations placed upon him. While initially welcomed warmly, his perceived lack of reverence for the franchise's heritage and legacy led to a shift in the fans’ perception of him over time.

