Jaylen Brown’s Cryptic Tweet After Derrick White Replacing Kawhi Leonard For Paris Olympics 2024 Confuses NBA Fans

The U.S. basketball team preparing for the Paris Olympics 2024 faced a significant setback when Kawhi Leonard withdrew due to injury. In response, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has been announced as Leonard's replacement

However, the decision left some fans and players wondering if another Celtic, Jaylen Brown, might have been a suitable candidate as well.

Kawhi Leonard's withdrawal and Derrick White's selection

Kawhi Leonard's departure from the U.S. Olympic team was a big blow to Team USA, but the quick selection of Derrick White helped stabilize the roster. White is known for his offensive versatility and strong defensive play.

However, Jaylen Brown provides many things that White can bring in but some aspects of his game are better than White’s skills. Brown had an outstanding season culminating in an NBA Finals MVP award and he was also considered for the 2024 Olympic team. Despite his impressive credentials, he did not make it to the Team USA roster. Brown expressed his desire to represent his country, calling it there is "no greater honor" than to play for Team USA.

Jaylen Brown’s cryptic tweet

Kawhi Leonard's withdrawal was a perfect opportunity for Jaylen Brown to be selected for Team USA as he was recently named Finals MVP. However, Derrick White was selected over him and shortly after White was named Leonard's replacement, Jaylen Brown posted a cryptic tweet consisting of three magnifying glass emojis.

The timing of the tweet, just minutes after the announcement, led many to speculate that Brown was referring to the decision to select White over him.

Jaylen Brown vs Derrick White: A statistical comparison

A look at the 2023-24 season stats for both players shows their respective strengths:

Stat Jaylen Brown Derrick White PPG 23 15.2 RPG 5.5 4.2 APG 3.6 5.2 SPG 1.2 1 BPG 0.5 1.2 TOV 2.4 1.5 FG% 49.90% 46.10% 3-PT% 35.40% 39.60% FT% 70.30% 90.10% MPG 33.5 32.6 Games 70 73 Accolades 3x All-Star, NBA champion, 1x Finals MVP 2x All-Defensive second team, NBA champion

Brown's exclusion from the Olympic team might be disappointing, but it also provides an opportunity for rest and recovery after a long season. The snub could serve as motivation for Brown, pushing him to achieve even greater heights in his career.

The USA Olympic basketball team will undoubtedly benefit from Derrick White's addition, but Jaylen Brown's fans and supporters can't help but wonder what might have been if he was selected. Brown's cryptic tweet added an interesting twist to the selection process. As Team USA prepares for the Paris Games, Brown will have to channel his energy into the upcoming NBA season, where he continues to shine as one of the league's premier talents.

