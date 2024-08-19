Jaylen Brown’s Intense Underwater Workout Goes Viral Ahead of New NBA Season: ‘Took the USA Snub Personal’

Jaylen Brown earned the 2024 NBA Finals MVP title after leading the Boston Celtics to victory over the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game series. He delivered an average of 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists per game, highlighted by standout performances with 30 points in Game 3 and 21 points in the decisive Game 5.

Recently, Jaylen Brown shared pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of himself training underwater. The images showed him lifting dumbbells, dribbling a basketball, and getting ready for the upcoming season.

Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

Many fans were surprised when Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was left off the Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics, especially after winning an NBA championship and being named Finals MVP. When Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the tournament a few weeks before it began, many expected Brown to be the obvious replacement for the Los Angeles Clippers star. However, it was his Celtics teammate Derrick White who received the call instead.

Although Brown didn't publicly address the situation, he posted a few cryptic tweets that seemed directed at Team USA. Some also speculated that his exclusion was due to his criticism of Nike, which serves as Team USA's official outfitter. Jaylen Brown's two-way skills could have made him a key contributor to Team USA, but he was left off the roster again, still seeking his first Olympic gold medal after being omitted from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lineup. Meanwhile, his focus shifts to defending the NBA title, with the snub potentially fueling his motivation. Last season, Brown averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and a career-high 3.6 assists per game, playing a crucial role in leading the Celtics to a league-best 64-18 record.

In recent years, Brown has significantly changed his diet and routine, which has been a key factor in his success. During an interview with YouTuber KT The Arch Degree, Brown shared his enthusiasm for pool training, highlighting it as a major contributor to his transformation into one of the NBA's top players.

"The more I’ve immersed myself in water, the more I’ve seen my body transform over the last couple of years... I’ve become more athletic, faster, bigger, and stronger, and I credit much of that to improving my relationship with water," Brown stated. With a nearly unchanged roster heading into the next season, the Celtics remain strong contenders for the NBA title, and Brown is expected to continue his ascent to superstardom alongside longtime teammate Jayson Tatum.

