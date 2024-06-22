Jaylen Brown's NBA Championship Parade Appearance with WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick Stirs Romance Rumors

The Boston Celtics' championship parade brought much excitement among fans alike on June 21. Several memorable moments were caught on camera and amidst all of them, one that stood out was Jaylen Brown's appearance with WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick during the parade.

Soon after, headlines about the two dating began circulating on the internet. But is the news true? Let's delve into the details!

Jaylen Brown's NBA championship parade appearance with WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick

On Friday, Chicago Sky Shooting guard Kysre Gondrezick was spotted sitting in Brown's duck boat as the parade began from TDS Garden and ended at Hynes Convention Center.

While the 27-year-old was seen donning a “State Your Source” shirt and waving hands to his fans, Gondrezick donned a white dress and sunglasses and was seen alongside the player with a smiling face.

Not just that, Brown even confirmed after the parade that Gondrezick was accompanying him for the much-needed celebration as the Celtics won their 18th Championship. He even shared a picture of Gondrezick holding his MVP award on his Instagram story.

It is significant to note that although there have been rumors about the duo being romantically involved, none of them have confirmed the same. Additionally, Brown even disclosed earlier this month that he is single and not dating anyone currently, during his interview with Good Morning America.

Meanwhile, Gondrezick has previously dated the Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr., but they split their ways after he was reportedly accused of beating her in a hotel incident last year. The former NBA guard later even faced a legal dispute involving Gondrezick.

Jaylen Brown’s NBA championship journey with the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown was drafted in 2016 and since has remained loyal to the Celtics. He signed a rookie deal with the team in the same year.

However, it wasn’t until the 2021-2022 season that the American basketball player made his first appearance at the Finals. Unfortunately, although he was a part of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics lost the game to the Golden State Warriors.

Nonetheless, he turned the table this time and successfully defeated the Dallas Maverick in the Finals. He was also named Finals MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists in the 2024 series.

