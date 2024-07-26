Jaylen Brown’s Surprising Pick Between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese For WNBA Rookie of the Year; Draws Attention

The burgeoning popularity of the WNBA owes much to the fiery rookies who joined the league this year, particularly Caitlin Clark of Indiana and Angel Reese of Chicago. Their competition, which made captivating television during their college years, has now extended its reach to the WNBA's broader audience.

Despite Reese being the seventh overall pick, it's not shocking that both she and Clark are leading contenders for the Rookie of the Year title as we approach the All-Star break (and this year's Olympic break). While they initially alternated in leading the odds boards, as the season has unfolded, one has seized a considerable lead for the award.

Jaylen Brown weighs in on 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year contenders

Boston Celtics MVP Jaylen Brown recently weighed in with him for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. In a video clip from House of Highlights, it's revealed that Brown has already chosen his preferred rookie.

When posed the question about the 2024 Rookie of the Year winner, Brown stated his belief that it would be Angel Reese.

This insight is perhaps not surprising. Reese is a close friend of Brown's girlfriend Gondrezick. A few weeks ago, the trio was seen supporting Bronny James at his NBA Summer League game with Los Angeles.

Who will win Rookie of the Year: Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark?

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are the top contenders for the Rookie of the Year award. Reese showed extraordinary performance at the beginning of her WNBA career, even breaking the consecutive double-doubles WNBA record (15).

This streak was halted against the New York Liberty on July 13, but it doesn't diminish Reese's achievements. She's an exceptional rebounder and, despite needing to improve her shooting efficiency, she consistently scores 13.5 points per match and has secured an All-Star nomination.

Conversely, Clark, who set a new All-Star Game assist record, is a significant frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. Leading all rookies in points per game (17.1) assists per game (8.2), and steals per game (1.5), Clark's performance has been so remarkable that her absence in the Team USA for the Olympics stirred controversy, even when she missed the Team USA training camp due to a college national championship tournament.

Despite likely setting a new record for turnovers in a season, Clark's scoring, game-making, and strong defense make her an overwhelming favorite for the Rookie of the Year as the Olympics approach.

