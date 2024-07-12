Jaysom Tatum opens up on teaming up with NBA legends LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant for Team USA

Since the Paris Olympics is just around the corner, fans, and athletes expect a lot from one of the biggest events. Out of which, Celtics star Jayson Tatum has earned a spot on this year's USA Olympic basketball team. Of course, the excitement is palpable.

This will not be the athlete’s first appearance on the global stage, but it comes with a unique thrill. Sharing the court with NBA legends like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant has left Tatum in awe, despite his impressive seven-year career in the league. The opportunity is big, to share the field with legends. It's like a dream come true for any player. Let's take a look at his rapidly growing journey.

Tatum’s journey and rivalries have been great

Tatum was drafted third overall in 2017. That year brought rapid growth to the ranks and he became one of the Celtics' brightest stars. This summer 2024, his hard work culminated in a championship win, earning him an invite to Team USA. Tatum's journey to this point has been marked by fierce rivalries and memorable battles against some of the game's best players.

According to Fadewaway world, “I've been in the league for seven years, so I've played against all these guys. I've had to go against Kevin Durant in the playoffs twice, and LeBron and I played against Steph in the Finals. So I have that level of appreciation for them," Tatum shared. "They went off to the side and took a picture. I had to step back and think, 'Man, those are three of the best players ever to play this game, and we are teammates.' This is dope.”

Tatum's encounters with Kevin Durant are particularly notable. During Durant's time with the Brooklyn Nets, they faced off multiple times in high-stakes playoff matches. Even after Durant's departure from the Nets, their battles remained fresh in memory, and Durant continues to speak highly of Tatum and the Celtics.

LeBron James, another frequent opponent, clashed with Tatum's Celtics during his stints with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. These matchups were intense, with LeBron's teams often coming out on top. However, when LeBron moved to the Western Conference, the Celtics seized control in the East.

Stephen Curry, while a less frequent adversary, left a significant mark during the 2022 Finals. Tatum and Curry's showdown was a thrilling, hard-fought series that ultimately saw Curry's Warriors emerge victorious.

Embracing the opportunity and what 2024 global event holds

It will be a fantastic experience and a lot to learn from Tatum after teaming up with LeBron, Durant, and Curry. It's a powerful reminder of how far he has come since his early days in the NBA. Despite not being named Finals MVP, Tatum's performance last season was stellar, averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 47.1% shooting.

To cement his status as one of the NBA's elite, Tatum will need to continue his dominant run and lead the Celtics to another championship. With the core roster set to return, including stars like Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics are well-positioned to defend their title.

However, before turning his focus to the NBA season, Tatum has his sights set on bringing home the gold for Team USA. The chance to play alongside legends and former rivals is not just a career highlight but also an inspiring chapter in Tatum's journey. Are you excited for his journey?

