Jayson Tatum Admits He ‘Could Have Done a Better Job’ in Voicing Support for Jaylen Brown

It's not every day that we witness a star duo in the NBA achieving success on the court while navigating rumors, trade talks, and media scrutiny.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the formidable duo of the Boston Celtics, have embarked on a remarkable journey filled with triumphs and challenges. This experience has not only shaped their careers but also strengthened their relationship both on and off the court.

Jayson Tatum opens up on voicing for Jaylen Brown

Even before clinching their first championship, Tatum and Brown had already left an indelible mark on the NBA. From reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in four out of their first six years together to coming within touching distance of an NBA title in 2022, the duo had proven themselves as forces to be reckoned with.

Since Brown was drafted third overall in 2016, both he and Tatum have had to weather the storm of trade rumors and speculation, which threatened to overshadow their on-court achievements. The constant swirl of potential trades involving Brown, paired with Tatum's public silence on the matter, led to misconceptions about their relationship.

However, the truth of their bond goes much deeper than the superficial narratives spun by the media.

In an interview with Chris Mannix, Tatum revealed that upon reflection, he could have better vocalized his support for Brown amidst the trade rumors. He acknowledged that his public silence on the matter did not reflect his true feelings, expressing regret that he had not been more assertive in publicly stating his desire for Brown to remain a part of the Celtics.

During his conversation Tatum admitted, “I’ve always told him that maybe I could have done a better job of voicing my feelings in the public eye. He always knew that I wanted him here.”

“I would always tell him like, ‘Man, I don’t get involved with any of those talks.’ I never went to [Celtics president of basketball operations] Brad [Stevens] or went to any player like, ‘Yo, I want this guy in, I want this guy out of here.’ I show up and I want to do my job and play basketball,” Tatum added.

Yet, it is crucial to note that their friendship and mutual respect have been unwavering throughout. Their history dates back to their time rooming together at KD Elite Camp and the Under Armour All-American game, laying the foundation for a bond that transcends the basketball court.

Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown could bring another championship to Celtics

As the Boston Celtics head into the 2025 NBA season, the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stands as a beacon of hope for the franchise's championship aspirations. Tatum, fresh off a stellar campaign that saw him earn a well-deserved First Team All-NBA selection, showcased his scoring prowess and all-around excellence on the court.

Averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and a steal per game during the regular season, Tatum's impact was undeniable as he led the charge for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown, coming off his first All-NBA nod after the 2022-23 season, continued his impressive form in 2024-25. The 27-year-old guard displayed versatility and defensive tenacity, averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and tying his career-high in steals at 1.2 per game.

Brown's contributions were crucial, especially in the NBA Finals where he played a pivotal role in containing the formidable Luka Doncic, showcasing his on-ball intensity and overall impact on both ends of the floor.

With Tatum and Brown leading the charge, the Celtics have their sights set on another championship in 2025. The chemistry and complementary skills of these two star wings have propelled Boston to new heights, igniting hope among fans for sustained success in the seasons to come.

