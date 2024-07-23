Jayson Tatum Does 'Not Fit' Ideal Team USA Lineup And Should be Replaced by THIS Player Says Former NBA Star

Kawhi Leonard’s withdrawal from the Team USA roster due to right knee inflammation created an opportunity for another player. That player ended up being Boston Celtics star Derrick White, who had recently helped his team achieve a significant win.

However, Derrick White's selection over his Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown didn’t sit well with Brown or NBA fans. This missed the chance for a potential team-up between Brown and Jayson Tatum on the international stage. According to the advice of a former NBA veteran, Tatum himself might not belong in the starting lineup.

Patrick Beverley picks Anthony Edwards over Jayson Tatum

With just one week left until the 2024 Paris Olympics, Patrick Beverley opts not to place his full trust in Jayson Tatum. In a recent episode of his popular podcast, he was asked about his "ideal starting lineup" for the upcoming games.

The 36-year-old listed Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards. Co-host Adam Ferrone was surprised that Beverley didn't include Jayson Tatum in the starting five. However, Beverley stood firm in his choice. Even though he may view Jayson Tatum as an effective player, he has his reasons for favoring Edwards.

“I mean, it’s not wild. They built a team, the best team. And sometimes you build the best team, you might be the best player, but you might not fit into that,” said Beverley.

Grant Hill, former NBA player and Team USA’s managing director, provided a similar explanation when discussing why Jaylen Brown was overlooked in favor of Derrick White. He emphasized that, even though he might personally prefer certain players, his job was to "put together a team and a team that complements each other."

While Hill believes that players like White and Tatum fit this reasoning, Patrick Beverley disagrees about Tatum. After observing Tatum for over half a decade and competing against members of his ideal lineup, Beverley might have concluded that Tatum should not be prioritized over other star players.

To understand Beverley's point, just look at Tatum’s recent performance against South Sudan. In his 16 minutes on the court, he managed only 9 points. This was due to his shooting struggles, going 3-8 on field goals and 0-3 on three-pointers. In contrast, LeBron James scored 23 points in 23 minutes, Stephen Curry scored 12 in 23 minutes, Anthony Edwards 11, and Anthony Davis 15. Although Tatum shined in the first game against Canada, his playtime could be overshadowed by other stars. In such a case, any tension between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would have been pointless.

Skip Bayless claims Nike and Team USA selection caused a rift between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are fierce competitors on the same NBA team. Therefore, it's not unusual for rumors to circulate about tension between them. Such speculation arose when Jaylen Brown won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP titles. Now, with the recent snub, controversial host Skip Bayless offers his take.

In a recent segment of his 'Undisputed' show, the 72-year-old highlighted that “[Tatum] is a big Nike guy who just came out with his signature shoe. … This smacks of, it smells like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen [Brown] just don’t really get along. It feels like to me he [Tatum] is saying, ‘Hey, I just need a break. I don’t have to live with him for another month so closely when we go to Paris. I just don’t wanna do this.’”

Bayless’s reasoning follows reports of Jayson Tatum appearing awkward when asked about the Jaylen Brown snub. The 2024 Finals MVP himself mentioned Nike after Derrick White’s selection, expressing his thoughts on social media. However, the idea that Nike may have played a role in creating a rift between Brown and Tatum seems far-fetched.