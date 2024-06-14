Jayson Tatum Drops Mic With Savage Response to NBA Media Narrative Amid Historic Celtics Season: ‘Gotta Do It Again’

The Boston Celtics are at a 3-0 series lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. They are one step away from etching their name in NBA history as they inch closer.

Jayson Tatum and his teammates are not only on the verge of claiming an elusive championship, but they are also establishing themselves as one of the most dominant teams in NBA and Celtics history.

Tatum, while acknowledging the significance of their impending achievements, didn't shy away from calling out the media narratives that have doubted their journey to the Finals.

In response to a question about the possibility of the team ranking among the best in Celtics history, Tatum delivered a sharp yet calculated retort. He said, ”That would be really cool. But, you know, you guys would probably say we didn't play anybody to get here. So just gotta do it again next year.”

Celtics one win away from sweeping off NBA title

The Boston Celtics find themselves on the cusp of an NBA Championship after narrowly defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a score of 106-99.

This victory gives the Celtics a commanding 3-0 series lead, putting them within touching distance of clinching the title. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were the stars of the game for the Celtics, with Tatum contributing 31 points and Brown adding 30, 24 of which came in a scintillating second-half performance.

Their exceptional play was pivotal in holding off a late surge from Dallas. Despite a strong game from the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, who scored 35 points, and Luka Doncic, who put up 27 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter, the Celtics ultimately secured the crucial win.

The game saw the Celtics overcome an early deficit and take control, particularly in the third quarter, where they outscored the Mavericks 35-19, building a lead that swelled to 21 points early in the fourth quarter.

Although the Mavericks launched a spirited comeback, including a 20-2 run to slash the lead to just three points, the Celtics ultimately withstood the pressure to emerge victorious.

With Game 4 looming, the Celtics will be aiming to make history by completing a Finals sweep, a feat never achieved in the NBA playoffs. Should they secure the win in Dallas, the Celtics will secure their 18th NBA title and solidify their place in the annals of basketball history.

