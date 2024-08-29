Jayson Tatum Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing in Netflix Series on NBA Stars at 2024 Olympics: ‘Nobody Wants to See That Mess’

In October, Netflix will debut a new sports documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at five NBA players during the 2023-24 season. Titled Starting Five. This 10-episode series spotlights the lives of Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum, both on and off the court throughout the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs.

All 10 episodes of Starting Five, each lasting 45 minutes, will premiere on Netflix on October 9. The series captures the athletes as they strive for greatness, navigate injuries, and juggle the demands of family and legacy.

Following the announcement, NBA fans expressed excitement to see the behind-the-scenes lives of their favorite players. However, Jayson Tatum faced significant backlash, as he spent much of the season benched. Fans' reactions varied widely.

Starting Five is poised to be one of Netflix's most prominent sports documentaries to date, thanks to the star-studded lineup. Netflix has previously made a mark in the sports docuseries genre with hits like the Formula 1 series *Drive to Survive* and the PGA Tour series *Full Swing,* and it continues to expand its offerings in this space.

Manning and Omaha previously collaborated with the NFL on the series *Quarterback*, which was renewed as *Receiver* this year. Meanwhile, the Obamas are also creating a series about some of the basketball teams participating in the 2024 Olympics.

*Starting 5* focuses not only on basketball but also on the relentless pursuit of greatness. The series will follow LeBron during his 21st NBA season, capturing his journey as he works to maintain his legendary status in the league. His story will be contrasted with that of Edwards, a rising star who has quickly become one of the NBA's most electrifying players. Edwards’ rapid ascent over the past year positions him as a potential future face of the league, making his inclusion in the series particularly meaningful.

James’ Uninterrupted production company will produce the series in collaboration with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. Executive producers include James, the Obamas, Manning, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Randy Mims, Vinnie Malhotra, Ethan Lewis, Jamie Horowitz, and Sam Pepper.

The United States men's basketball team secured the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating France 98-87 in the final. Stephen Curry led the U.S. with 24 points, while LeBron James made a significant impact, contributing 14 points, 8.5 assists, and 6.8 rebounds, earning him the Olympic MVP title. This victory marked the U.S. men's team’s fifth consecutive Olympic gold.

