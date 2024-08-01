Jayson Tatum Gets Brutally Honest on Team USA Benching vs Serbia: ‘Definitely a Humbling Experience’

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently made an honest admission on being benched during Team USA's first game against Serbia. The young swingman, who played a crucial role in the Celtics’ NBA championship victory, opened up on how it felt after coach Steve Kerr decided to not pick him for the game.

The 26-year-old basketball sensation, fresh off an impressive championship run, shared his candid thoughts on the experience, describing it as "humbling."

Tatum found himself in an unfamiliar position when he was left out of the game against Serbia. Despite his stellar track record as a 5-time All-Star, 4-time All-NBA player, cover athlete of NBA 2K25, and a featured Sports Illustrated athlete, Tatum's absence from the court was unexpected to some sort.

Acknowledging the challenges of adjusting to Team USA's dynamics, which often require top players to prioritize teamwork over individual performance, Tatum said, “It's a unique situation, and it's not about one individual player, the competitor in you wants to play obviously, but I'm not here to make a story about myself.”

“You win a championship, new contract, NBA 2K25 cover, Sports Illustrated... so after all of this, it's definitely a humbling experience. We won; I was just glad to get back out there and play again, as there was a lot of chatter over the last few days," JT added.

Following the game against Serbia, where Tatum saw no minutes on the court, criticisms and questions arose regarding his role and contributions to the team. However, after receiving support from the media and fellow basketball icons, Team USA coach Steve Kerr opted to give Tatum a more significant role in the subsequent matchup against South Sudan.

Although Tatum's performance in the game against South Sudan was not his best, with just 4 points in 17 minutes of play, the 26-year-old's potential impact on the team's success remains undeniable. As a key player in the NBA championship-winning Boston Celtics team, Tatum's experience and skill set could prove instrumental in Team USA's quest for Olympic gold.

However, the decision to bench Tatum was met with criticism from basketball analysts and former players.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back on ESPN's First Take as he unleashed his criticism of Team USA's Olympic opener benching of Jayson Tatum. In the aftermath of Coach Steve Kerr's decision to keep the dynamic forward on the bench, questioning the implications for Team USA's pursuit of gold.

Perkins emphatically stated, "You don't disrespect a player like Tatum. It's embarrassing for him and confusing for everyone watching."

Perkins, in his candid manner, highlighted Tatum's significance as a "Swiss Army knife on the court," underlining the potential missed opportunity for Team USA.

In response to the mounting criticism, Coach Steve Kerr offered an explanation for his controversial decision. Kerr emphasized the challenges of managing a roster in a high-stakes 40-minute game, justifying his move to bench Tatum.

"You can't play more than ten guys effectively. Tatum is a phenomenal player and he took it in stride. He'll be back out there next game," Kerr said.

Assuring everyone that Tatum's absence was a one-time strategy tailored to a specific matchup and the return of Kevin Durant, Kerr made it clear that Tatum's role would adjust in the upcoming games.

