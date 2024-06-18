Jayson Tatum Gets Trolled for 'We Did It' Celebration After 18th NBA Title Victory, Fan Call Him 'Bellingham of Basketball'

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum quickly became the center of attention on social media following his exuberant "We Did it" celebration after securing the team's 18th NBA Championship victory. The Celtics’ star let his emotion flow after clinching the title against the Dallas Mavericks in game 5 of the Finals.

Taking a page from Kevin Garnett's iconic celebration in 2008, Tatum's enthusiastic outburst during an ESPN interview sparked a wave of comparisons and criticisms online. Fans and onlookers wasted no time in poking fun at Tatum's animated display, with some pointing out the perceived lack of originality in his post-game celebration.

Also Read: ‘F-ck Kyrie’ Chants Fill Boston Atmosphere as Celtics Beat Mavericks for 18th NBA Championship Title

Jayson Tatum gets called ‘Bellingham of Basketball’ for ‘We did it’ celebration

The emotional celebration by Jayson Tatum led to many of the online NBA fans mocking his expression after a historic win. While JT took a moment away from the ESPN reporter to make himself realize he was actually getting to make his dream a reality, fans ruthlessly trolled him.

Where some of the followers remained appreciative towards his surreal expressions, a fan wrote: "Bellingham of basketball lmao so fake."

Another fan wrote: "He acting shocked like this shit wasn’t a easy path lol."

Few of the other reactions to the viral celebration:

Also Read: Former US President Barack Obama Sends Message to Celtics After NBA Championship Victory: ‘18 Titles Is No Easy Feat’

Tatum gets compared to Kevin Garnett for his ‘We did it!' celebration in Banner 18

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum’s jubilant "We did it!" celebration during the Celtics’ championship win immediately drew comparisons to Kevin Garnett's iconic "Anything is possible!" moment from the team's 2008 title victory.

The emotional outpouring from the five-time All-Star mirrored the raw intensity and pure elation that defined Garnett’s legendary exclamation. His leadership and standout performances were instrumental in securing the Celtics' 18th championship.

Despite his teammate Jaylen Brown earning the NBA Finals MVP honors, Tatum's impact on the series and his pivotal role in the Celtics’ triumph cannot be overlooked. His unwavering focus on achieving the ultimate goal embodied his unwavering commitment to success and dedication to the team's journey.

Also Read: Magic Johnson Shares Brutally Honest Reaction to Celtics Surpassing Lakers’ NBA Championship Title Record