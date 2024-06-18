Jayson Tatum Invokes Kobe Bryant While Discussing Possibility of Losing NBA Finals MVP to Jaylen Brown 

Jayson Tatum did not seem to be bothered about winning the NBA Finals MVP award, as his teammate Jaylen Brown stands as a worthy contender, while Tatum brought in the Kobe Bryant reference.

Jayson Tatum's focus remains unwavering as the Boston Celtics stand on the cusp of clinching the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. While the possibility of not winning the Finals MVP looms, Tatum's aspirations center on attaining his first championship ring rather than individual accolades.

Despite the potential for Jaylen Brown to emerge as the NBA Finals MVP over Jayson Tatum, Tatum embodies a team-first mentality that draws inspiration from basketball legends like Kobe Bryant.

Jayson Tatum brought up Kobe Bryant's reference on losing NBA Finals MVP to Jaylen Brown

Coming from the team player he is, Tatum has a few things listed up as he looks forward to the game, and the team's overall win is what he prioritized over his personal wins. His dedication was evident even before sealing the 18th title for the Boston Celtics.

During his conversation with Malika Andrews from ESPN, Jayson Tatum reflected the same character.

While acknowledging the importance of having an NBA Finals MVP to his name, Tatum said, ”It's important, but it's not like the main thing. Isiah Thomas, [Tim Duncan, and Larry Bird] didn't win Finals MVP every time, Steph Curry only has one, Kobe [Bryant] won two out of the five championships.”

“As a competitor, you want to win and accomplish everything in front of you. But I would not be the slightest bit sad if I didn't win Finals MVP. I would be ecstatic just to win the Finals,” JT added, prioritizing team’s championship win over personal accolades.

Tatum also acknowledged that winning the Championship matters most, drawing parallels to iconic players such as Isiah Thomas and Tim Duncan, who didn't always secure the Finals MVP title despite their greatness.

Jayson Tatum broke Kobe Bryant's record in Game 5

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made history in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, surpassing the legendary Kobe Bryant as the all-time playoff-scoring leader among players 26 years old or younger.

Tatum's 16-point performance in the first half propelled him past Bryant's record, an achievement made even more significant by the close relationship between the two players.

Bryant, Tatum's basketball idol, previously held the NBA record with 2,694 postseason points before turning 27, a milestone that Tatum overtook with a three-pointer at the end of the first half, bringing his total career playoff points to 2,680.

As Tatum's performance in the NBA Finals continues to impress, the conversation around the Finals MVP award is heating up, with Tatum's teammate Jaylen Brown also making a strong case for the coveted title.

However, Tatum remains focused on the ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship, placing team success above individual awards.

