Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Boston Celtics Challenged by 2024 EuroLeague Champions’ Coach: ‘Come Beat Us’

Panathinaikos head coach Ergin Ataman has thrown down the gauntlet to the Boston Celtics, urging the NBA champions to compete against the EuroLeague winners for the true title of ‘world champions’.

Ataman's challenge comes amidst ongoing debates about the legitimacy of NBA champions calling themselves ‘world champions’.

The challenge from Athens

Ataman's comments were made during an interview with Rafine TV, where he expressed his views on the matter. "After the Boston Celtics became the NBA champions, they tweeted, 'World Champion Boston.' The EuroLeague also tweeted, 'Beat this team first,' with our photo," Ataman said.

He continued, "They see themselves very highly. They want incredible numbers to come and play a game in Europe. You are not the world champion. If you want to get the world champion title, come and beat us, the EuroLeague champion."

Panathinaikos' journey to EuroLeague Glory

One of Europe’s premier basketball clubs, Panathinaikos, won the 2024 EuroLeague title under Ergin Ataman's guidance. It was their seventh EuroLeague title in history. They also clinched their 40th Greek Basket League crown, making it a remarkable season for the Greens.

Their EuroLeague campaign saw them finish with a 23-11 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the 18-team tournament. They narrowly defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv in a best-of-five quarterfinal series and then decisively beat Fenerbahçe Beko 73-57 in the semifinals. The final showdown saw Panathinaikos overpowering top-seed Real Madrid 95-80.

Advertisement

Boston Celtics' NBA triumph

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Boston Celtics claimed their 18th NBA championship by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in the finals, sealing a 4-1 series victory. As is customary, the Celtics declared themselves ‘World Champions’.

Celtics calling themselves ‘world champions’ has been a point of many debates.

READ MORE: 95-Year-Old Boston Celtics Legend Bob Cousy Reveals He Will Only Attend Banner Celebration On THIS Condition

Debate over title of ‘World Champions’

This challenge from Ataman echoes sentiments expressed by other sports figures, including U.S. track-and-field star Noah Lyles. Lyles and Ataman argue that claiming a world champion title without competing against the best international teams is technically incorrect. Track-and-field athletes, for example, earn their world champion status by competing on global stages like the Olympics and the World Championships.

While the Celtics and other NBA teams are composed of many of the world’s best players, the title of "world champions" remains controversial. The NBA, however, is not alone in this practice. Major League Baseball, for example, names its championship the ‘World Series.’

Advertisement

READ MORE: WATCH: Noah Lyles Pulls Out Blue-Eyes White Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! Card For His 100M Intro At U.S. Olympic Trials

Could a Celtics vs Panathinaikos showdown happen?

Ataman's invitation to the Celtics to play in Athens highlights a desire for more global competition. The potential match would take place in the 18,300-capacity Olympic Indoor Hall, known for its intense atmosphere. Joe Mazzulla's Celtics would face a passionate crowd, adding another layer of challenge to the hypothetical game.

The idea of NBA and EuroLeague champions facing off could pave the way for a new era of basketball competition. It would not only settle the debate over the "world champion" title but also provide fans with high-stakes, cross-continental matchups.

Ultimately, Ataman and Lyles’ points underline the need for a more inclusive definition of world champions in sports. While the NBA remains a dominant force in basketball with a concentration of global talent, an official competition against other league champions could legitimize the title in the eyes of the international sports community.

Advertisement

For now, the basketball world will turn its attention to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where NBA stars represent their countries, offering a taste of what a true world championship could look like.