In a fitting tribute to its storied history, Sports Illustrated has chosen Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics as the cover athlete for its 70th anniversary edition. This honor places Tatum in a lineage of basketball legends. Gracing the cover of such a prestigious sports magazine is a significant moment not just for the player but for the Celtics franchise that has been a cornerstone of many NBA greats.

Tatum's selection as the cover athlete for Sports Illustrated caps off an impressive month for the 2024 NBA champion. Just a few days ago, Tatum was also announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K25. These accolades highlight Tatum's rising prominence and success in the basketball world.

Sports Illustrated honoring the Celtics' legacy

Sports Illustrated's decision to feature Jayson Tatum on its 70th anniversary cover is a testament to Tatum’s greatness and a nod to the Boston Celtics' illustrious history. The franchise, with 18 NBA championships, stands as the most successful team in the magazine's seven-decade history. Tatum's admiration for past Celtics greats, such as Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, and Larry Bird, reflects his deepening connection to the franchise.

Tatum was a key player in the Celtics' latest championship run of 2024, which symbolizes the continuation of this legacy. This Tatum feature bridges the past and present, showcasing Tatum's connection to the Celtics' storied history, including icons like Bob Cousy, who graced the magazine's cover back in 1956.

The 1956 cover featuring Bob Cousy represents a different era of basketball. Cousy's contributions to the Celtics' early success, including six championships, set a high standard for future generations. His memories of playing alongside Bill Russell and his reflections on the game's evolution offer valuable insights into the Celtics' historic dominance.

Cousy’s perspective on the evolution of basketball—from the physical, concentrated talent of his era to the fast-paced, high-skill modern game—highlights the sport's dynamic nature. Despite the changes, the core essence of teamwork, fundamentals, and mental toughness remains strong even in today’s modern basketball.

‘No aura’ Tatum on the cover of Sports Illustrated

Ever since Jayson Tatum won the 2024 NBA championship, he has faced criticism from fans for lacking an ‘aura.’ The word ‘aura’ is being used on the internet to refer to the awe-inspiring presence, killer mentality, and swagger of a true superstar athlete.

Many fans believe that Tatum doesn't have the aura seen in American superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry or international superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić. Even the younger players like Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama are perceived to have this elusive aura, the ‘it factor’ that some fans and analysts argue Tatum lacks.

The aura conversation intensified when Tatum's teammate, Jaylen Brown, won the Finals MVP instead of him, adding fuel to the debate. Initially, these discussions were confined to internet forums, but soon, former players and podcasters joined the fray.

Notably, Carmelo Anthony remarked that Tatum doesn't possess the aura of players like Anthony Edwards, suggesting that Tatum could reach another level if he had it. Stephen A. Smith echoed similar sentiments, questioning Tatum's on-court presence.

Despite these critiques, Tatum's recent accolades suggest otherwise. If Tatum truly lacks an aura, why did two major sports entities choose him as their cover athlete? Tatum was recently announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K25 , highlighting his marketability and star power.

Furthermore, Tatum's selection as the cover athlete for Sports Illustrated's 70th-anniversary issue is a significant honor that emphasizes his prominence in the sports world.

These achievements demonstrate that Tatum is indeed a superstar, and doubts about his ‘aura’ should be put aside after such prestigious recognitions. Fans and critics can debate his on-court performances, but Tatum's status as a superstar in the NBA and his ‘aura’ is unquestionable.

Jasyon Tatum's championship success

Jayson Tatum's leadership was crucial in the Celtics' 2024 NBA championship win, their 18th in franchise history. Alongside teammates like Jaylen Brown, Tatum has helped propel the Celtics team to new heights.

Over the years, Tatum has immersed himself in the Celtics' culture, and his competitive spirit has been crucial to the Celtics. Moreover, his relationships with former players like Paul Pierce and his respect for legends like Bill Russell and Larry Bird highlight his commitment to honoring the franchise's history while forging his own path.

Jayson Tatum’s appearance on Sports Illustrated’s 70th anniversary cover is a celebration of both his individual achievements and the enduring legacy of the Boston Celtics. This cover not only honors the outstanding journey of a young star but also the timeless tradition of excellence that defines the Boston Celtics.

