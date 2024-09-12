Jayson Tatum Names an NBA Player Who Could Shine in WWE Noting Their Standout Qualities

Jayson Tatum expressed his opinion on NBA players transitioning to WWE superstars, naming Draymond Green as the ideal candidate. During Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Fallon asked Tatum to choose one NBA player who could excel as a WWE wrestler.

"Draymond Green, I love him to death," Tatum responded.

Tatum has had a long-standing friendship with Green, and his belief that Green could thrive in the wrestling world isn't far-fetched. Known for his toughness, physicality, and controversial "dirty" plays, Green has been suspended multiple times throughout his NBA career due to his aggressive playing style.

In the 2016 NBA Finals, officials suspended Green for Game 5 after he hit LeBron James in the groin, receiving a Flagrant 1 foul. This suspension played a role in the Warriors' collapse, losing the championship despite holding a 3-1 series lead.

In 2018, the Warriors suspended Green for one game after a heated argument with teammate Kevin Durant following a game against the Clippers.

In 2022, Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Though the team fined him, they did not issue a suspension.

In 2023, Green earned a one-game suspension after accumulating 16 technical fouls in the regular season. Later that year, he faced another one-game suspension for stomping on Domantas Sabonis during the playoffs.

Most recently, in December 2023, the league suspended Green indefinitely after he struck Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, resulting in a 12-game suspension. He returned to play in January 2024, marking his sixth career suspension, further highlighting a pattern of unsportsmanlike behavior recognized by the league.

Jayson Tatum boldly predicted the 2025 NBA Finals, expressing confidence that the Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of the 2024 championship series, which the Celtics won. He emphasized the Mavericks' offseason upgrades, pointing out how adding Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes could enhance their shooting and defense.

Though Tatum didn't specify who he believes would win in a potential rematch, he also shared his thoughts on the 2024/25 MVP race. Despite finishing fifth in the MVP rankings last season, Tatum is expected to fall outside the top five this year due to the Celtics' deep roster, unlike players such as Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic, who carry more individual responsibility for their teams' success.

