Jayson Tatum Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Iconic Celtics Shirt Ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum paid his heartfelt tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals. Tatum, who has been vocal about his admiration for Bryant, donned a shirt with the same design as the one worn by the late legend during his pre-draft workout with the Boston Celtics.

The iconic photo featuring Bryant in Celtics green soon started resurfacing on the internet and has been a fervent reminder of the strong connection between the two basketball icons. The Celtics assistant coach, Dennis Johnson, a renowned Hall of Famer, supervised Bryant's workout.

The Celtics' connection to Kobe dates back even before beginning his professional career; the legendary Mamba was famously on the verge of being a Boston Celtic.

Jayson Tatum once texted ‘I got you’ to Kobe Bryant

Tatum once texted 'I got you' to Kobe Bryant's phone number before a crucial Game 7 in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, where the Celtics faced the Heat.

Despite the bittersweet absence of a response following Bryant's tragic passing in a helicopter crash, Tatum's message symbolized his embrace of Bryant's "Mamba Mentality" as he delivered an impressive performance, helping the Celtics secure a spot in the NBA Finals after 12 years with a stellar stat line of 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

After the win, Tatum also paid tribute to the late basketball legend by striking a pose with the Eastern Conference championship trophy, reminiscent of Bryant's iconic pose with the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2001.

The image sparked contrasting reactions among viewers, with some viewing it as a heartfelt homage from Tatum to his childhood idol, while others questioned the timing of the gesture given the absence of a championship stake in the Game 7 victory over the Heat.

While the Celtics fell short in the NBA Finals against the Warriors, Tatum's aspirations to follow in Bryant's footsteps as an NBA champion remained evident. The bond between Tatum and Bryant was rooted in admiration, with Tatum cherishing memories of his first workout with the Lakers legend as one of the best days of his life.

As Tatum envisions his own path to potential championship glory with the Celtics, surpassing Bryant's illustrious five NBA titles stands as a formidable yet inspiring goal.

