Jayson Tatum Reveals He Got 'Emotional' After Receiving Wholesome Gift From Son Deuce; All You Need to Know

NBA 2K25 will be released on September 6, 2024. You can pre-order the game right now. Over the years, 2K has included covers featuring various NBA players; this year, Jayson Tatum is on the cover.

The NBA champion from the Boston Celtics deserves cover, especially after winning the 2023–24 season. Tatum contributed significantly to the Celtics' championship win, particularly with his game-winning layup in the closing seconds of Game 5.

The news was delivered to the Celtics star uniquely. Deuce Tatum—his son and biggest fan—broke the big news on his birthday, leaving Jayson Tatum emotional. Deuce ran up, holding a small bag while Tatum was relaxing at his mother's house. JT discovered inside that he had made it onto the 2K cover, something he had always fantasized about since he was a young boy.

We all know the strong father-son bond between Tatum and his son, Deuce. JT’s little man has even stolen the spotlight during his father’s games with his on-court appearances. So, having his little dude, who’s been with him through it all, deliver the news on his birthday made the moment even more special and had the former Duke star saying, “I got emotional.”

With the new 2K game coming out soon, Ronnie 2K also shared some insight into how they chose Jayson Tatum as their cover athlete for NBA 2K25.

The digital marketing manager at 2K Games, Ronnie 2k, claims they chose Tatum for the cover a while back because they had to account for product and shipping deadlines. They wanted to center the story around the guy because they hadn't featured a champion on the cover since 2K16. They search for three things: whether the player is genuine and genuinely invested in the game; whether there's a compelling narrative to build around the player (Tatum recently won a chip and is still hot); and finally, whether the player is on the rise.

“It’s a real authentic story and what a year to give him that honor and to have him win his first championship and a second gold medal. All things are coming up Jayson. He had a bunch going on this summer. I’m sure he’s going to have a chip on his shoulder, and maybe it will lead to an MVP,” Ronnie 2k said. Despite his difficult Olympic experience, Tatum should be encouraged to show off his skills in the upcoming NBA season as the cover athlete for 2K.

