Jayson Tatum Reveals How Dunking on LeBron James Changed His Career: ‘I Realized What I Had Just Done’

We believe in Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics star delivered every time he promised. But it was only recently that he revealed how dunking on LeBron James changed his basketball career.

Tatum shed light on a pivotal moment that would go on to define his NBA career. The unforgettable incident in question? When the young phenom posterized none other than the legendary LeBron James during a clash between the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tatum's electrifying dunk sent shockwaves through the basketball world, cementing his arrival on the grand stage of the NBA. Reflecting on the memorable dunk during a conversation with JJ Redick on the ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast, Tatum delved into the impact it had on his career progression.

During the conversation, when Tatum was asked about the monumental game night, he said, “I was fully aware of what I had just done. Like, right after the game I remember as soon as the game ended, especially after the playoffs you dab each other up which the next you know good luck and stuff and I remember I had talked to Brian for like a minute straight.”

“We were talking and in that moment I realized what I had just done how close we were and that was kind of like I'm gonna be pretty good for a while,” he added.

According to JT, it was a career-defining moment for him given his raw talent. However, during that time, commentators predicted that a new force had emerged in the form of the young Celtic.

The game in question was Game 7 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs’ Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle that would define the trajectory of the series.

However, the dunk was more than just a thing to recall for the moment. There was a childhood memory Tatum recalled about LeBron.

Recounting the time when he was just 11 years old, Tatum shared how he aspired to meet LeBron , get his autograph, and take a picture with him at a match in Memphis. However, his hopes were dashed when LeBron abruptly left, leaving Tatum heartbroken and in tears.

Reflecting on this experience, Tatum confessed that while it initially caused disappointment, it never diminished his admiration for LeBron; instead, it fueled his competitive spirit.

This childhood encounter came full circle during the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals when Tatum, now a burgeoning NBA star, spectacularly dunked on LeBron, symbolizing his transformation from a fan to a peer competing against his former idol.

