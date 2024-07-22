Jayson Tatum Reveals How He Plans to Become Next LeBron James of NBA: ‘You Win a Championship, You Win Multiple’

The buzz surrounding Jayson Tatum's potential to be the next face of the NBA gained momentum during the Boston Celtics' recent playoff run. Despite stiff competition from teammates like Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, Tatum emerged as the primary star under the guidance of coach Joe Mazzulla.

As the Celtics pursue basketball glory, Tatum finds himself in esteemed company, slated to play alongside legends such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant on the Team USA roster for the Olympics.

Jayson Tatum opens up on his plans to become next LeBron-KD

The path to greatness for Tatum is not devoid of challenges, especially as he aims to follow in the footsteps of Celtics legends and former champions. Winning the Larry O’Brien trophy further propelled Tatum into the limelight, elevating his status as a pivotal figure in contemporary NBA discourse.

From gracing the cover of NBA 2K to securing a coveted spot on Team USA, the expectations placed upon Tatum are undeniably high. Embracing this pressure, the Celtics' standout forward expressed his aspiration to lead the league, as he articulated during a candid conversation on '7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony'.

"In the discourse of determining the next face of the league, the successor to icons like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, there's a strong desire within me to emulate their success. How does one achieve that distinction? By securing championships. By winning multiple titles," said Jayson Tatum.

However, the financial landscape surrounding Tatum within the Celtics organization is robust, reflecting a commitment to sustaining a championship-contending team. Recently signing a lucrative $314 million deal, Tatum is poised to remain with the Celtics under the stewardship of Joe Mazzulla and coach Brad Stevens until the 2029-2030 season.

Additionally, the team's core is fortified by the long-term presence of stalwarts like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and other key contributors.

Carmelo Anthony thinks Jayson Tatum’s aura is over

Carmelo Anthony chose Anthony Edwards over Jayson Tatum as the next face of the NBA. Despite Tatum's impressive accomplishments, including leading his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, an NBA Championship, and earning multiple All-NBA First Team nods, Anthony believes that Tatum lacks the intangible "it" factor in his aura when compared to the confidence and charisma of Anthony Edwards.

This preference signifies a growing emphasis on not just statistical achievements, but also on the outward confidence and assertiveness of players, which seems to be increasingly valued in shaping the image of the NBA's future leaders.

"He won. He's successful. The reason why we put Anthony Edwards there is because of his aura. If JT had that aura, it's over," Melo recently said.

Additionally, Dwayne Wade's cautionary remarks about Edwards' demeanor also shed light on the delicate balance players face in projecting confidence and making bold claims. While Edwards’ upfront confidence has garnered attention and praise, it also carries the risk of heightened expectations and potential criticism if he fails to deliver on his promises.

The discussion around Tatum and Edwards also brings into focus the unrealistic expectations placed on young talents, wherein the criteria for determining the next face of the NBA extend beyond on-court success to encompass a blend of confidence, charisma, and potential for future greatness.

