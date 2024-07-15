Jayson Tatum Reveals How Michael Jordan Became His Uncle Mike After Embarrassing First Encounter: ‘My A-- Was Sweating’

Jayson Tatum recently shared a humorous and slightly nerve-wracking story about his first meeting with basketball legend Michael Jordan. The rising star of the Boston Celtics, reminisced about the awkward encounter that led to a friendship that now sees him referring to Jordan as "Uncle Mike."

The initial meeting took place in 2019 during an event in Paris where Tatum was introduced to the Jordan brand and signed with the iconic figure. Nervous and unsure, Tatum found himself in an embarrassing situation when he accidentally spilled Jordan's wine during their first interaction.

Jayson Tatum had a nervous first meet with Michael Jordan

Recalling the moment on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Tatum described his anxiety leading up to approaching Jordan for the first time. Tatum explained that there were a lot of media members present at the venue. It was all surreal for the Celtics star as Jordan called Tatum’s name on the mic. Not only that, but later, Jayson also had dinner with Jordan. He remembered being nervous as sh*t in front of MJ.

[Timestamp 35:59]

However, with encouragement from his mother, Tatum mustered the courage to greet Jordan, only to knock over a wine glass in the process. JT further added, “My hands were sweating. My ass was sweating. I get up and I’m like, ‘Mike what up.’ The wine glass was there and, boom, I just knocked it over, and it broke.”

Despite the mishap, Jordan took it in stride and reassured Tatum, allowing the young player to regain his composure.

How Michael Jordan became Uncle Mike for Jayson Tatum

Tatum and Jordan's bond only strengthened over the years after the amusing introduction and evolved into a mentor-mentee relationship. Tatum expressed his admiration for Jordan's guidance and support and highlighted how the basketball legend has become a significant figure in his life and career.

Tatum shared anecdotes of seeking advice from Jordan, especially during crucial moments in his basketball journey, such as before his first NBA Finals appearance. However, who else could answer what it feels like to step inside the court in such a high-pressure game than Jordan himself?

[Timestamp: 37: 28]

JT recalled the nervousness of playing the finals and said, “I remember right before my first time going to the Finals. I remember we got to San Francisco, and I called him, and I was like, ‘How is this going to be like? What is it like being in the Finals? What should I expect?’”

“We talked for a long time. He’ll text me after games and whatever. I got his name in my phone as Uncle Mike. That’s my man,” Tatum added on his relationship with the former Chicago Bulls legend.

