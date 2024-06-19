Jayson Tatum Shares Honest Thoughts About Old Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors After Celtics Win 2024 NBA Championship

After years of deep playoff runs, Boston Celtics star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finally got their hands on the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy in 2024. Winning their first NBA championship was a significant achievement, but the journey to this moment was marked by several tough losses and near victories.

One particularly painful memory for Celtics fans was the 2022 NBA Finals, where the Celtics led 2-1 but ultimately lost the series 4-2. Such setbacks often sparked rumors that Jaylen Brown should be traded, with critics claiming he wasn't compatible with Tatum or lacked the necessary qualities to succeed.

However, those doubts were put to rest with the Celtics 2024 championship victory. After winning the title, Tatum opened up about Brown trade rumors in a candid interview.

Jayson Tatum’s honest feelings about Jaylen Brown’s past trade rumors

Following their championship-clinching victory in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum opened up about the persistent trade rumors that had haunted Brown over the years.

The 26-year-old Tatum said, "It would bother me. Not talking from a pedestal, but I didn't necessarily know what that felt like. But I could just imagine all the hard work that he put in. I saw it every day. Even the strongest-minded person, that would affect you at some point. So I always felt for him in that regard.”

2022 Jaylen Brown - Kevin Durant trade rumor -

The five-time NBA All-Star Tatum praised his teammate Jaylen Brown, addressing critics who doubted their ability to play together. He mentioned, "Everybody was like, 'Oh, they didn't win it. They can't play together. They should trade him.' And I was always like, 'I just turned 26 and he's 27.”

Eventually the Tatum and Brown duo silenced their critics by winning the 2024 championship together, proving their compatibility and resilience as a formidable duo. The 2024 title win solidifies their place in Celtics lore.

300 million USD man Jaylen Brown not “overpaid” anymore

In the summer of 2023, Jaylen Brown was eligible for a five-year supermax extension worth 304 million USD after a stellar All-NBA season. However, the Celtics' loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals was blamed on Brown’s lackluster play as many criticized his inability to use his left hand effectively. This led to a significant portion of fans and pundits calling for Jaylen Brown’s trade.

Instead of trading him, the Celtics rewarded Brown with the historic 300 million USD contract , making him the first NBA player to reach such a milestone. The move faced considerable criticism, with many arguing that Brown didn't deserve such a lucrative deal.

However, those voices have been silenced as Brown bagged the 2024 NBA Finals MVP trophy. His performance in the 2024 NBA Finals and the ultimate victory have proven that he is worth every penny, and no one thinks he is overpaid anymore.

