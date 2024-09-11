Jayson Tatum Turns Author as He Launches Book Baby Dunks-a-Lot Inspired by His Son Deuce

Jayson Tatum, the All-NBA forward, has unveiled a new facet of his talents beyond the basketball court. Following a successful season with the Shamrocks, Tatum has introduced his first children’s book, Baby Dunks-a-Lot, which has been in the making for the past two years.

Inspired by his son Deuce, Tatum's book aims to share the heartwarming story of a young baby who surprises his elder brother by soaring for a dunk.

However, the purpose behind the book goes beyond merely entertaining children; Tatum has revealed his intention to celebrate "representation." His book aims to showcase the possibility of Black and Brown children being protagonists in literature while also highlighting the special relationship he shares with his mother, Brandy Cole.

JT was super excited about his latest venture. During his latest conversation regarding the book, Tatum said,”Representation was super important when creating this book and being organic and showing Black and Brown children that is possible to be in books. Then the relation I have with my mom. My mom didn’t play basketball but she definitely encouraged. Took me to every practice and made sure I was on top of my game.”

Tatum's dedication to promoting inclusion and representation is evident in his book, with the illustrations by Parker-Nia Gordon sending a powerful message of inclusivity. The protagonist's family is portrayed as Brown, and there are deliberate nods to Tatum’s personal life, such as an image of a woman throwing the ball to the baby for the dunk—an homage to his mother and her unwavering support and sacrifices.

Tatum’s approach to his first children’s book sets him apart from his NBA rivals. It reflects his commitment to spreading a meaningful message about representation and family bonds, marking a unique venture within the $145 billion industry.

In a heartfelt interview, Tatum also discussed his mother's influence on his life and career, highlighting her unyielding determination and sacrifices. Brandy Cole’s fierce courage and tireless efforts as a single mother to raise Tatum while pursuing her education have shaped his strong work ethic and grounded perspective.

Despite Tatum's success and independence, his close bond with his mother remains unbreakable, with Cole continuing to play an integral role in his life, overseeing his finances and ensuring his long-term financial security. This enduring bond with both his mother and son, Deuce, comes from the close bond all of them mutually share.

