Jayson Tatum Wanted to Play for Suns, Get Traded to Lakers and Other NBA Goals Revealed From His 4th Grade Essay

As the saying goes, "Kids say the darndest things," and for Boston Celtics' superstar Jayson Tatum, that certainly rings true. Reflecting on a fourth-grade essay he wrote when he was just a young boy with big dreams in St. Louis, Tatum's aspirations provide a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a future NBA star.

From his desire to play for the Phoenix Suns to his envisioned trade to the Los Angeles Lakers and his ambitions for championships and giving back to the community, Tatum's youthful goals are both endearing and insightful.

Jayson Tatum had big plans for his future regarding Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers

Jayson Tatum recently shared a glimpse of what his future looked like from his tiny eyes during his early schooling days. Taking to his Instagram, Tatum shared his fourth-grade essay, in which he envisioned a future trade to the Los Angeles Lakers by the time he reached 30.

In his own words, "Twenty years from now I will have gone to one year at Ohio State University where I will have met Kristen. We will have gotten married and have two children, a boy and a girl. We will have a big house in Phoenix, Arizona. I will play for the Suns for six years then I will be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers."

This childhood dream, brimming with the confidence of a legend, proudly stated his ambitions to join the best teams in the NBA. Tatum's rise to the ranks of NBA stardom seemed almost predestined as he excelled on the court, becoming a star at Duke University, showcasing his versatile offensive skills and attracting the attention of NBA teams.

Jayson Tatum was close to two of his dreams

The Phoenix Suns, a team that Tatum had long been connected to from his youth, missed out on securing his talents, despite being in pursuit for years. His potential pairing with fellow standout, Devin Booker, could have taken the Suns to championship heights, making Tatum's evasion of their grasp a missed opportunity.

Similarly, the Los Angeles Lakers also had their chance to acquire Tatum, especially in the 2017 NBA draft where he could have been picked as the 2nd overall selection. However, fate had other plans as Lonzo Ball was chosen instead, leading to unfulfilled expectations for the Lakers, while Tatum steered the Celtics deep into playoff runs.

Today, at 26, it's evident that the "4th grade" Tatum would be incredibly proud of the heights he has scaled. Despite the specific details varying from his childhood essay, Tatum has undeniably evolved into one of the game's best players, enjoying the perks of being a leading figure in the modern NBA.

