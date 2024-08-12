Jayson Tatum Won’t Play in 2028 Olympics? Celtics Stars Sounds Off on Future

Jayson Tatum's recent Olympic experience in Paris was a story filled with highs and lows, wins and personal struggles. In the end, the US defeated France 98-87 to win the gold medal, although Tatum's performance in the competition was far from ideal. Even though he is among the brightest players in the NBA, the Boston Celtics forward was out of the game at some of the most important times.

Tatum scored two points and pulled down three rebounds in his meager 11 minutes of action in the championship game. For him, it was a rather calm game. The two-time Olympic gold champion was not anticipated to do this at all. This underutilization was evident in his whole Olympic performance in Paris, as he averaged just 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game.

The two DNP (did not play) rulings made by head coach Steve Kerr during pivotal games, such as Team USA's exciting semifinal victory against Serbia, were arguably the most unexpected. Tatum has already discussed the "tough and humbling" experience he had as a result of Kerr's matchup-focused strategic choices.

When Tatum looked back on his time in Paris, he said the competition was difficult, especially because of his small role on the squad. When asked about his future with Team USA, Tatum said, "It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I'm not going to make any decision off emotions." The star forward's remarks suggest that he is unsure if he will compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

"If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028, it is four years from now, and I would have to take time and think about that. So I'm not going to make any decision based off how this experience was or how I felt individually." Tatum continued.

Tatum has had an incredibly busy year filled with both unanticipated struggles and amazing accomplishments. He won his first NBA title with the Boston Celtics just months before the Olympics, and he also signed a lucrative contract deal for over $300 million. His popularity went beyond the court, as seen by his appearances on the covers of NBA 2K and Sports Illustrated.

Thanks to his gold medal in Paris, he also became one of the elite athletes to be named to the All-NBA First Team, win an NBA championship, and win an Olympic gold medal all in the same year, joining the likes of basketball greats like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

For the 2028 Olympics, Tatum's future is still up in the air, but one thing is for sure: this Olympic experience has greatly influenced his outlook on life, both on and off the court. It will be intriguing to watch Tatum's path, whether or not he chooses to don the Team USA uniform once more.

