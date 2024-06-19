Jayson Tatum’s 12-Year-Old Tweet Requesting LeBron James for Follow Back Resurfaces After NBA Finals Win

Previously, social media was only a platform to connect with idols and share raw views before it developed into the potent marketing tool that it is today for athletes. This was undoubtedly the case for Jayson Tatum, whose endearing 2012 tweet addressed to LeBron James has resurfaced.



Tatum, at 14 years old, asked the NBA icon to follow him back on X, (formerly Twitter), by tweeting a photo of the two of them. Tatum tagged King James and in his tweeted, demanded, “@KingJames Follow back." He further went on to explain “it's Larry Hughes nephew from st. Louis and Abe and Rj Lil cousin and Justin Son.” Tatum concluded his tweet by stressing James to, “Follow Back.”

When Jayson Tatum asked LeBron James to ‘follow back’

In the photo, a young Jayson Tatum can be seen wearing a Kobe Bryant All-Star game jersey, using his connection to retired NBA guard Larry Hughes to try to get James’ attention.

Despite Tatum’s earnest plea, the tweet went unnoticed by LeBron, who likely missed it amid the daily flood of notifications from his millions of followers.

While James didn't follow Tatum back on X, he does follow him on Instagram, partially fulfilling Tatum’s wish from years ago.

Jayson Tatum's journey to NBA stardom

Twelve years later, Jayson Tatum is no longer merely a fan. Rather, he has made a name for himself in the NBA. Tatum's transformation from an aspiring teenager to a renowned NBA champion is a testament to his talent and dedication.

His outstanding post season record, which included several trips to conference finals and an NBA Finals before the age of 26, is among his career highlights.

LeBron James, who has publicly praised the Celtics star's accomplishments, has taken notice of Tatum's incredible rise. James praised Tatum's early success in an episode of the Mind The Game podcast.

James said, “At 25 years old, I think he's been to the conference finals four times, been to the NBA Finals once... I had to wait until I was 28 to win my first one.”

Over time, Tatum and James' relationship has seen substantial change. Tatum now sees James as a respected peer and rival rather than just an unreachable hero.

When Tatum dunked on James in the Eastern Conference Finals during his rookie season, it marked a significant turning point in his career and announced his entrance on the grandest stage of the NBA.



After first turning down a young Tatum's request for a follow, LeBron James now appreciates and acknowledges Tatum's ability and achievements. James has acknowledged that Tatum, the best player for the Celtics, is headed for a great career and voiced his respect for his skill and his consistent playoff performances.



"It's great that he made it to four conference finals and the Finals before turning 26. Everyone wants to see him get over the hump [of winning a championship]," James said.



Tatum's victorious championship

Tatum at last fulfilled his dream in 2024 by winning an NBA championship . This triumph confirmed his place among the best players in the league and represented a major turning point in his career. Years of grit and dedication paid off in his performance in the Finals, as he guided the Celtics to victory. Tatum's path from a young fan on social media who begged for a response to an NBA champion is both motivational and representative of his development as a player.

Tatum was especially good in the playoffs. He averaged over 27 points per game and thrived in clutch situations, showing the ability to step up when needed. His leadership on the court helped the Celtics overcome tough odds and eventually win the championship.

Tatum came from humble beginnings and rose to fame. It is an example of the value of perseverance and the power of dreams. Jayson Tatum is a role model for today's youth, showing how dedication and hard work can achieve young fans' goals.

Tatum's narrative continues to be his driving force in advancing this amazing career. Tatum's status as one of the best players in the NBA has been respected and recognized by LeBron James, one of the best players in NBA history. With his winning streak and the continued support of his friends and fans, Jayson Tatum's future couldn't be brighter.

A bright future ahead

Tatum appears to have unlimited potential in the future. He has proven himself to be a champion, a leader, and a clutch player. His ability to get things done and his unwavering dedication to improving his craft shows that he will be a force in the NBA for years to come.



Fans want to see Tatum accomplish more as he approaches the top. The respect and admiration he receives from his idol, LeBron James, shows the impact famous players have on the next generation of athletes.



Tatum's narrative serves as a reminder that young athletes and fans may carry on the tradition of success in sports by emerging as tomorrow's champion.

