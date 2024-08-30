Jayson Tatum’s China Tour Fail Sparks NBA Fans Hilarious Roasting: ‘Playing Like Angel Reese’

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans are enjoying their offseason vacation. The duo was seen in China, playing a pickup game—not against each other, but with fans.

Tatum and Williamson displayed the skills that make them elite players, easily scoring baskets against non-NBA opponents. Some highlights of the game were captured on film and later shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, basketball fans worldwide had a good laugh on Thursday at a viral video of Tatum’s hilarious camp mishap. During his tour in China, where he and Williamson demonstrated their talents to excited fans, Tatum had an unfortunate moment. Instead of showcasing his scoring ability, he unintentionally highlighted his rebounding skills.

The video shows Tatum missing three consecutive close-range shots against a Chinese player. Here are some of the fan reactions.

Jayson Tatum's offseason has been packed with highlights, including winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. However, fans criticized head coach Steve Kerr for benching Tatum for much of the games, despite him winning an NBA championship just a few months earlier.

Still, Tatum is in an enviable position. After leading the Boston Celtics to their 18th championship, surpassing their rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, Tatum will enter the next season with a championship-winning team, co-starring alongside Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Additionally, the Celtics strengthened their bench by signing Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year deal. The former Lakers swingman will add his shooting and athleticism to a Celtics team known for its athleticism and two-way versatility.

Jayson Tatum will be pivotal in the Boston Celtics' defense of their NBA championship next season. After their historic win, Tatum stressed the importance of moving past last season's success and focusing on upcoming challenges, cautioning against complacency. He emphasized maintaining a "win the day" mindset, which played a key role in their impressive 64-18 record last season. As a crucial player, Tatum's leadership and two-way skills will be essential for the Celtics as they aim to repeat their championship success.

