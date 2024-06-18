Jayson Tatum's Hilarious Post for LeBron James as a Kid Goes Viral After Celtics' 18th NBA Title

Jayson Tatum is the name that is making waves after he led the Celtics to a commanding win in game 5 against the Mavericks. The win meant that the Celtics are now 18-time NBA Champions. Apart from Tatum’s speeches, an old post on X (formerly Twitter) is going viral as well. In that post, Tatum tagged LeBron James and asked him to follow him back on his handle.

What did Tatum post?

Tatum’s post goes back to 2012 and it reads, "Follow back it's Larry Hughes nephew from St. Louis and Abe and Rj Lil cousin and Justin Son Follow Back.”

Twelve years ago, LeBron was leading the Miami Heat and won his first NBA championship in 2012. Sharing a picture of himself as a teenager on Twitter and pleading with James to follow him back, Tatum was just a young basketball aspirant in the eighth grade, hoping to attract the attention of his hero.

Tatum dominated game 5

Tatum put on an outstanding performance, finishing with 31 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. Although he was a contender for the NBA MVP award, his teammate Jaylen Brown won it instead, and Brown promised to give it to his friend anyhow. Tatum, who is regarded as one of the league's best players, has come a long way to reach the top, as evidenced by a now-viral tweet he sent to James in 2012.

Tatum was a standout student at Chaminade High School in St. Louis before spending one season at Duke University playing for Mike Krzyzewski. Jayson Tatum was never as good as LeBron James in college and James was picked as the number one draft in 2003. Tatum was selected third overall by the Celtics, where he has remained throughout his career.

