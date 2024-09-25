Jayson Tatum’s Skill Coach Claims Celtics Star Isn’t Seeking Revenge but Compares His Resume to 27-Year-Old Michael Jordan

Drew Hanlen, the basketball skills coach for Jayson Tatum, recently implied that the Boston Celtics star isn't focused on seeking revenge after his limited playing time for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Instead, Hanlen suggested that Tatum, who will turn 27 in March, is more concerned with comparing his resume to that of basketball legends like Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James at a similar age.

Hanlen emphasized that Tatum doesn't view it as seeking revenge but rather as comparing his achievements at 27 to those of other iconic players. As Tatum approaches his 27th birthday, he can already boast an impressive resume with five All-Star selections, four All-NBA nods, an All-Star Game MVP award, and an NBA title since joining the league in 2017.

“He’s like, ‘Compare my résumé at 27 to Michael Jordan, who never won one at 27. Compare it to LeBron, who had won one. Compare it to Steph, who had one,'” coach Hanlen told ESPN.

While Tatum has achieved significant individual and team success, aspects still invite debate. Despite leading the Celtics in several statistical categories during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, questions arise regarding his efficiency and impact compared to teammates like Jaylen Brown, who played a pivotal role in the Celtics' success.

One point of contention in the comparison between Tatum and iconic players like Jordan, Curry, and James is the absence of an MVP award on Tatum's resume. While Tatum's accomplishments are noteworthy for a player his age, the conversation about his place among the best in the league and comparisons to iconic players raises valid arguments about his standing in the MVP race and his impact on the game.

Tatum has undeniably achieved a lot in his young career, but the question of his place in the pantheon of basketball greats remains open for discussion. However, Jayson Tatum is focused on the gravity of the situation.

He has been demonstrating true dedication to his craft by actively addressing a notable mechanical issue with his jumper this offseason. Despite achieving the pinnacle of success by winning the NBA championship, Tatum remains focused on continuous improvement.

With the help of his trusted skills coach, Drew Hanlen, and physical therapist, Nick Sang, Tatum is diligently working to refine his shooting mechanics, which hampered his performance during critical moments in the previous season, including the playoffs and the Olympics.

While Tatum boasts impressive shooting percentages, he acknowledges the need for enhancement and consistency in his game, especially under pressure situations. The willingness to acknowledge and address his shooting mechanics demonstrates Tatum's maturity and desire to evolve as a player, despite already being a five-time All-Star.

