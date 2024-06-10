Jayson Tatum’s Top Three Playoff Performances That Proved He Was Made for the Postseason

When the NBA postseason arrives, players from the top teams are always expected to drop big numbers and wow the crowd with their stat line.

Be it legends like Jordan, Shaq, and Kobe from the 90s and 2000s , or the current young bloods like Giannis, Luka, and Jokic, the playoffs have defined their existing legacies.

One such player who has emerged as a consistent postseason performer in recent years is Boston Celtics’ star forward Jayson Tatum. In all his seven seasons in the league, Tatum has had bad games but he has every time managed to return with clutch performances.

Here are Tatum’s top three playoff performances that prove the Celtics superstar is made for the playoffs:

51 Points vs Philadelphia 76ers (2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals)

Entering Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, the Celtics’ hopes of reaching the conference finals looked bleak. Despite winning Game 6 and avoiding elimination, the final game of the series was to be the true test of ability for the Celtics.

Hoping to make back-to-back finals runs, Tatum rose to the occasion, scoring a game-high 51 points, and 13 rebounds with five assists and two blocks. With the final score being 112-88, Boston managed to stage a memorable comeback which they came very close to replicating in the conference finals.

Nonetheless, Tatum delivered by a long shot and showed that he was well capable of clutch performances when it mattered most.

46 Points vs Milwaukee Bucks (2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals)

Facing elimination after a troubling loss against the Bucks in Game 5, it became necessary for the Celtics to win Game 6 with the Bucks up 3-2. Realizing his role in the team, Tatum once again stepped up and led the charge, scoring 18 points in the first half, and 28 (points) in the second.

As the final buzzer went off, Tatum finished the game with 46 points and nine rebounds on 53% shooting from the field and 46% from three. In the end, the Celtics managed to win game 7 and advanced to the Conference Finals.

33 Points vs Miami Heat (2023 Eastern Conference Finals)

After losing three consecutive games to begin the 2023 Conference finals against the Miami Heat, the Celtics were just one loss away from an embarrassing sweep. From that point on, the Celtics had to play every game as if it were their last, which they managed to do despite the odds.

Boston’s series comeback began with Tatum’s 33-point performance in Game 4 which also included 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks. The Celtics won the next two games including Game 6 which featured yet another 30-point performance from Tatum who dropped 31 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

Despite the heroics and historic efforts in the previous three games, the Celtics lost Game 7 on an underwhelming note.

Playing in their second NBA finals in three seasons, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will look to keep the Mavericks at bay. With a favorable opportunity to win their first championship since 2008, the Celtics will want nothing more than history being on their side for a change.