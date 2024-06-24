Jazz Guard Talen Horton Tucker’s LA House Burglarized; USD 170K Worth of Jewelry Robbed: Report

Talen Horton-Tucker's home, located in one of the most secure areas of LA, was recently burglarized while the Utah Jazz guard was away. Approximately $170K in Jewelry was stolen from the house in the robbery which seems to be more like a planned one.

The thief broke into the house by jumping over a back fence, before going out through a side yard, as captured in the CCTV footage.

A look into Talen Horton-Tucker's home burglary incident

Horton-Tucker’s home was broken into recently and several expensive jewelry items were robbed in the absence of the player. According to the TMZ reports, nobody was present at the player's place when the crime occurred.

Shortly after the robbery, a house sitter discovered the crime and they reported it to the police immediately. The investigation is ongoing and it is also believed that one of the suspects is identified. However, the police have not arrested anyone yet.

The American professional basketball player has been playing in the NBA league since 2019 and has won one championship ring in 2020. He currently plays for the Utah Jazz after joining the squad in 2022.

It is important to note that this is not the first time a robbery has occurred in LA. Recently, such incidents have been occuring frequently.

Also Read: Did Josh Giddey Accuse Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Needing to Be Carried by Alex Carusa Just Like LeBron James?

Advertisement

Before Talen Horton-Tucker, Patrick Patterson’s home was also burglarized

Earlier this month, former NBA player Patrick Patterson’s house was robbed by two men, in his absence. The crooks broke into the nearly 6,200 square feet home wearing masks, gloves, and black clothes.

Although it isn't clear what the burglars took, it is believed that they stole two big bags of the player’s things, worth approximately $ 5.2 million.

The entire scene was captured on Patterson's security system. The case is still ongoing with police searching for the lawbreakers.

It is worth mentioning that the 35-year-old player was drafted in 2010 after he spent three years playing for the Wildcats.

Patterson then played 11 seasons for multiple NBA teams, starting with the Houston Rockets. He retired from the league in 2021. However, he has never won a championship with any of the franchises.

Also Read: When LeBron James Knew the Opposition Team's Plays So Well He Told Their Own Player What To Do