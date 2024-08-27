Jeanie Buss Makes Surprising Confession About LeBron James Being the Highest Paid Lakers Player Ever

Jeanie Buss, the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, recently made a surprising confession about LeBron James being the highest-paid player in the history of the franchise. Despite turning 40 in the upcoming NBA season, LeBron James continues to prove why he is considered one of the best players in the league, most recently leading Team USA to their fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Having signed a two-year, $101.3 million extension with the Lakers last season, James holds the title of the highest-paid player on the Lakers roster. However, it is worth noting that he ranks ninth among the top 10 highest-paid players in the NBA for the upcoming season.

This fact highlights the value that the Lakers are getting from LeBron's contract , making him a bargain in the eyes of Jeanie Buss.

In a recent interview with Petros and Money on AM 570 LA Sports, Jeanie Buss expressed her admiration for LeBron's competitive spirit and his importance to the team. Despite being the highest-paid player for the Lakers, Buss believes that LeBron's contribution goes beyond financial compensation.

"I think he's so competitive, it's really gotta be something that he wants to do. We always support our players in the decisions that they make in regards to playing for their national team or not. It was something that was important to LeBron and yes, he is our highest-paid player, but he's still a bargain to me. He's absolutely amazing,” Buss said during the conversation.

Advertisement

She emphasized that LeBron's $48.7 million salary for the 2024-25 season is still a bargain for the organization, considering his outstanding performance on and off the court.

LeBron James' impact extends beyond his salary, as he brings significant revenue and notoriety to the Lakers organization. Drawing parallels to iconic Lakers legends like Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, Buss highlighted LeBron's star power and leadership qualities as invaluable assets to the team.

Despite acknowledging James' significance, Buss explained the limitations imposed by the salary cap in the league, which restrict the amount the team can pay even deserving players like LeBron.