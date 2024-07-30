Jeff Hardy Reveals His Best WWE Singles Match; Says, ‘People Kind of Love It’

Jeff Hardy is no more with WWE, but he is still remembered in wrestling circles for his iconic matches in the Stamford-based company. Jeff also doesn’t fret about leaving WWE since he believed that the company tried to push him as a mid-level wrestler, which wasn’t acceptable to him.

However, Jeff Hardy still remembers an iconic match he had in WWE. That was in 2002, against one of the giants of the industry. Even though he lost that match, the fans still remember him for the magnificent display of grit and courage by Jeff Hardy. And the former WWE Champion calls it the best match of his WWE career.

What did Jeff Hardy say about his favorite match?

It was the Ladders match against The Undertaker in 2002 on Monday Night RAW. Undertaker was defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Jeff Hardy who was a rising superstar in the company.

Moreover, Taker, in those days was in his ‘Badass American’ character, and he had just won the WWE Undisputed Championship against Hogan on Judgement Day. This was his first title defense on WWE RAW and he did it. Taker, however, lost the belt to The Rock at Vengeance Day.

Hardy didn’t just talk about his best singles favorite match, but also his favorite tag-team match. And whose was it against? It was the Tag Team ladder match against Edge and Christian at No Mercy in 1999. The Hardy’s won the match, and this particular bout changed the course of Tag-team matches in WWE.

Will Jeff Hardy ever return to WWE?

Jeff Hardy left WWE in 2009 and made his comeback after eight long years at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. They won the tag-team championship but within one year, their tag-team combination split. While Matt left WWE in 2020, while Jeff made left in 2022.

The Hardy Boyz are currently wrestling for TNA Wrestling, and it doesn’t seem that they will ever be back in WWE. However,. Matt Hardy recently said that if there’s one honor from the WWE that they haven’t held onto yet, it’s the NXT Tag Team Championship.

At present, WWE and TNA are in a collaboration for crossover talents. Several TNA superstars liek Jordynne Grace, and Joe Hendry have made their WWE appearances. So, there might be an instance someday when The Hardy Boyz makes an appearance at WWE NXT. But that is a distant dream as of now.

