Jeff Hardy Says He Feels ‘Guilt and Shame’ For Breaking AEW's Trust Over Personal issues

Jeff Hardy’s wrestling career has been a journey of extreme highs and lows. The three-time WWE Champion was known for taking high jumps and entertaining the crowd, but at the same time, Jeff Hardy was also suspected of drug abuse throughout his wrestling career.

And this is one trait that has constantly affected his growth. When Jeff left WWE on a sour note in 2021, it was simply because he refused to go into rehab. But by then, Tony Khan’s AEW, which was a hot rival of WWE, allowed The Hardy Boys one glorious opportunity at the promotion. Unfortunately, the opportunity slipped away from their hands once again due to Jeff’s carelessness.

Why does Jeff Hardy feel guilt and shame for breaking AEW’s trust?

Jeff Hardy had joined his brother Matt Hardy in AEW in March 2022. The Hardy Boys were planning to win the AEW Tag-Team Championship in the summer of 2022, but then Jeff was arrested for DUI on June 14, 2022, leading him to enter rehab and then being suspended by the promotion.

When he returned in April 2023, it was too late, and The Hardy Boys were hardly given attention, and soon both of them left once after the other. Matt Hardy joined TNA in April, while Jeff followed him there in June.

So, while speaking on the Busted Open Radio recently, Jeff said that he still feels “guilt and shame” from AEW giving them an opportunity, and he breaking that trust due to personal issues in his real life.

“I still have so much guilt and shame from AEW giving me an opportunity, and even Matt, to me breaking trust with my personal issues and real life. I want to make that up to Matt. I will say right here that I will not break TNA's trust. That is in my past. It feels good to have somewhat of a clean slate with that stuff and start fresh instead of having that guilt and shame about what I did in a certain world of pro wrestling,” Fightful quoted Jeff. And not just this, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, both have expressed their willingness to return to WWE for one special task.

Why do The Hardy Boys want to return to WWE?

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda, Matt Hardy said that he wanted to come back to WWE to win the NXT Tag Team titles , as that is the only prize the two haven’t won so far in their lives. "In wrestling never say never, and I will say that the NXT Tag Team titles are not on our list of titles that we've won, so we are interested in that,” Matt Hardy said.

Even Jeff Hardy, who has developed cold feet with the WWE, has said that he would be interested in returning to the WWE to win the NXT championship. It remains to be seen whether The Hardy Boys return to the WWE for one final time or not.

