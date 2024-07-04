Jeffery Simmons Opens Up on Mental Health and Childhood Struggles; Reveals Why He Allows Himself To Cry

Jeffery Simmons, an All-Pro defensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans, decided to reveal some of his backstory this week, including his experience dealing with mental health and managing his emotions as an NFL player.

During his recent podcast appearance, he told a heartwarming story about his struggle and mental health issues. His emotional side revealed that football is much more than just a physical duel. It is also a mental one. It can also have a significant psychological impact on people who participate.

Jeffry Simmon opens up on Mental health

Titans fans already know that Jeffery Simmons is an emotional person on and off the field. Many people are unaware of his back story, which includes struggles with mental health as a child and throughout his pre-draft process after injuring his ACL while preparing for the NFL Draft.



Simmons appeared on The Mental Game, presented by Brandon Saho, and revealed his struggle story. He discussed everything from growing up with a single mother who struggled at times to raise five children to making efforts to feel comfortable expressing his emotions.

Jeff said, "Especially as athletes, we go through a lot. And sometimes, because we're these massive 300-pounders...we're simply taught to hold it in, especially as young black men. But, for me, especially as I grew older, I realized that you can't always fight it.”

He went on to add, “Many individuals are afraid to express [their emotional] side, but as I previously stated, I'm secure enough with myself to allow my emotions to flow".

Simmons stated that if he had not had the support of those around him after tearing his ACL, he would have struggled to recover and make it to the NFL. He talked of breaking down and crying at times, struggling mentally, leaning on those close to him, such as his uncle, and maintaining his trust in God.

Simmons also discussed growing up without a father, growing up in a tiny town where "fifth graders with guns [or drugs]" were common, and how he intended to make a difference for youngsters like himself if he made it to the NFL.

Jeffry Simmons taught us the importance of Mental Health

It's easy to forget that 300-pound NFL players are anything close to "normal" humans at times, but Simmons does an excellent job of reminding us of the importance of caring for our mental health and sharing our emotions.

Simmons attended Mississippi State from 2016 to 2018, where he was twice selected as a First Team All-SEC member and received the C Spire Conerly Trophy in 2018, awarded to the greatest collegiate football player in Mississippi. He has been with the Tennessee Titans since they selected him as the 19th overall choice in the 2019 NFL Draft.



The two-time Pro Bowler's trench abilities have resulted in significant success for Tennessee's defensive front, with the Titans' run defense finishing second in the league in 2021, first in 2022, and in the top half of the league this season. Simmons did, however, miss the final five games of the season due to injury.