Jenna Bush Hager has offered an exclusive peek into the production of an NFL-inspired Hallmark holiday film.

The Today show co-host, who has taken on an undisclosed role in the movie, shared her experiences working alongside Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, and none other than Donna Kelce, mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

The yet-to-be-titled film, set to air on Hallmark Channel later this year, centers around Chiefs superfan Alana Higman (played by Hunter King) as she navigates a budding romance with the team's director of fan engagement, Derrick (Tyler Hynes), all while competing in a Fan of the Year contest with her family.

Jenna Bush Hager’s Acting Debut

Bush Hager, making her acting debut, admitted that the experience was both thrilling and challenging. "Being in a Hallmark film is not for the weak of heart," she said.

Despite the heat, which reached a staggering 115 degrees in the stadium, Bush Hager maintained her enthusiasm, wearing a cashmere wool coat for her scenes.

The former first daughter expressed her amazement at the resilience of her co-stars, particularly Hunter King, in handling the extreme temperatures while remembering lines.

"I was like, 'Wait, is it always like this? How can you even remember your lines?'" Bush Hager recalled asking King.

Donna Kelce’s Cameo

One of the most intriguing aspects of the production is the involvement of Donna Kelce, mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

Cast as the manager of a Kansas City BBQ restaurant named Norma & Nic's, Donna plays a character fittingly named after herself.

Bush Hager described the 71-year-old as adorable and shared a heartwarming interaction between them.

In a playful behind-the-scenes moment, Donna encouraged Bush Hager to leave a note in Travis Kelce's locker.

The Today show host obliged, writing, "Travis, you have made my girls love football! Thanks for all you do! Come see Hoda [Kotb] + me!"

Adding to the star power of the production, several Kansas City Chiefs players made appearances on set.

Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and George Karlaftis were among those who joined Bush Hager in the Bud Light Locker Room Club, which served as the backstage area for the actors.

Even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid found time to make a cameo in the film, just days before the team's official start to training camp.

Reid offered some sage advice to Bush Hager about acting, suggesting, "Just be yourself. That's hard — sometimes it's hard to be just natural."

One of the most significant challenges faced by the cast and crew was filming a holiday-themed movie during the peak of summer.

With temperatures soaring to 100 degrees on the field, actors had to don heavy winter coats while delivering their lines. Bush Hager humorously noted, "Nothing like shooting a Christmas movie in July."

The extreme heat posed a particular challenge for the wardrobe department, who had to dress the actors in seasonally appropriate attire while ensuring their comfort and safety in the sweltering conditions.

While Bush Hager was eager to share her experiences, many aspects of the production remain shrouded in secrecy.

Details about her specific role have been kept under wraps, with the Today show host admitting, "I was nervous taking the script out to the (TODAY) set, because my colleagues try to get things out of me constantly."

Samantha DiPippo, Hallmark's senior vice president for programming, emphasized the importance of maintaining the mystery, stating, "You can't open your presents before Christmas."

For Bush Hager, this acting opportunity represents the fulfillment of a childhood aspiration.

She shared, "As a little kid, I wanted to be an actress. My mom actually would drive me to the Dallas Convention Center. And I would try out for musicals. But I can't really sing, or dance, or act. So I never got the role."

Now, years later, Bush Hager finds herself living out that dream on the field of Arrowhead Stadium, surrounded by NFL stars and holiday movie magic.