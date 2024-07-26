Jerry Jones Uses Patrick Mahomes Reference to Share How He Deals With Contracts Amid CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott Negotiations

The Cowboys are struggling with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb’s contract. Their General Manager, Jerry Jones, addressed the issue at his introductory training camp press conference on Thursday, July 25. The franchise hasn’t been able to extend their stars, who are set to hit free agency next year. Jones talked about his way of handling contract discussions.

Since the Cowboys have failed to address their major players’ contracts, they don’t have the cap space to improve their roster. They have registered half-cooked success and a weird record. They are the first-ever side to win at least 12 games in three consecutive seasons. However, they haven’t made it to the conference championship round on any of those occasions.

Jerry Jones on his contract negotiation techniques

Jones faced the media at his introductory training camp press conference. “After 35 years, the one thing that's for sure is ambiguity,” he said. Jones called it the nature of being a part of sports and part of football. He said that one has to deal with unfinished business regularly. Jones added that segmenting one part of the year from another is nearly impossible.

CeeDee Lamb skipped off-season training and has decided to miss the training camp until he gets a new deal. Jones was asked various questions about his plans for Lamb. He gave the example of nine-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin, who behaved the same way last year. “Was it Martin that wasn't here last year?” Jones asked.

“Correct. Pretty big deal. All buttoned up, contract and all. Wasn't here,” he answered himself. Jerry said he knows he needs to get these guys to the camp. He quipped it’s usual business, and he can live with it.

Jerry Jones admitted that he has made many mistakes in the past. He claimed that those inconsistencies have brought the Cowboys to where they are. He isn’t sure if this is how it’s going to work, but he is giving everything he has got.

Jerry Jones compares himself to Patrick Mahomes

Jones said the management is very involved in trying to see where they are with their situations. He believes this is the major part of seeing the leaves fall, seeing the time go by. Jones argued that he had played the option quarterback many times and waited until the last leaf fell.

The Cowboys GM told the fans that he is buying some time. “We're option-quarterbacking, and we're going out toward the sideline,” he revealed. “We're trying to make our mind up [with] what to do,” he said. Jones asked the journalist if he sounded like Patrick Mahomes while saying that. He further emphasized that it did a little bit.