Jerry Rice hilariously reacts to Travis Kelce breaking his NFL postseason receptions record in AFC Championship win

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to reach the Super Bowl 2024. During the Chiefs vs Lions game, Travis Kelce broke the record of 49ers legend Jerry Rice. The former NFL wide receiver shared a hilarious reaction to Travis breaking his record.

Jerry Rice reacts to Travis Kelce breaking his postseason record

The star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce broke the record of Jerry Rice for the most postseason receptions in the history of the NFL. In his career, Jerry Rice caught a total of 151 passes in about 29 playoff games. Travis Kelce broke that record by making his career total passes of 154 in just 21 games.

Jerry Rice is anything but happy about Travis breaking his record. Earlier this week, the Pro Football Hall of Famer made an appearance on the 95.7 radio station on the 'Morning Roast' Show. During his time there, he was asked to share his take on Travis Kelce breaking his postseason record.

Jerry said that he "was going to be the first to congratulate.” In fact, the former NFL wide receiver is least bothered. "It doesn’t matter to me, baby. It’s OK. I’ve got plenty of records. You can’t break them all. You can’t break them all, baby. I’ll throw you a bone, I’ll throw you one or two. I’ll throw you a couple" Jerry said hilariously.

The former NFL player is still a leader when it comes to receptions, receiving touchdowns, receiving yards, yards from scrimmage, and overall touchdowns. And that's just a few of the areas he has made the record in. So even though Kelce broke one of Jerry's records, there are plenty of them that outshine him above anyone else.

What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

After beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship by 10-17, the Chiefs are all set to play their fourth Super Bowl game in the last five years. The Chiefs will go on head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers who beat the Detroit Lions by 34-31 in the NFC Championship this Sunday. Which team do you think will win the Super Bowl this time?

