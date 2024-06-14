Jerry West Wives: All You Need To Know About Late NBA Legend’s Spouses Martha Kane and Karen Bua

The basketball world lost a remarkable figure, Jerry West, this Wednesday. West, the veteran NBA player, and proficient executive, passed away at 86 after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a victory.

Not only did West leave an indelible mark on the iconic NBA logo, but he also enjoyed successful stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Clippers.

His iconic silhouette is engraved upon the NBA logo demonstrating his massive contribution to the sport. West's impressive career led to his three-time induction into the NBA Hall of Fame – in 1980 as a player, in 2010 as a the 1960 U.S. Olympic basketball team, and in 2024 as a contributor.

West hailed from Chelyan, West Virginia his basketball journey took off at East Bank High School. He then made a prominent impact at West Virginia University, guiding the Mountaineers to the NCAA championship win in 1959.

This success paved the way for him to launch his NBA career with the Lakers, securing the NBA championship in 1972 during his 14-year stint with the franchise.

The demise of 86-year-old basketball luminary Jerry West brought many in the NBA community to mourn. He leaves behind his wife, Karen Bua, his children, and a legacy of achievements. This article intends to offer more insights into Jerry West's family life and his journey through basketball.

Jerry West's first marriage with Martha Jane Kane

During his first marriage to Martha Jane Kane, Jerry West, a famous basketball player, juggled his career and personal life. Their love story was kindled while they were still in college and ultimately led to their wedding in April 1960.

However, their bond couldn't withstand the test of time, and they separated in 1976 after a 16-year-old marriage; nevertheless, they raised a family together.

Their family included three sons: David, Mark, and Michael. Reflecting on their relationship, Martha revealed that Jerry often struggled to communicate post-defeat.

She gave instances of their drive back home when Jerry, usually disheartened, would abruptly ask her to leave the car on their porch and drive away alone, leaving her heartbroken.

Despite Jerry's divorce from Martha, he remained an integral part of his sons' lives, reflecting his nurturing side. Despite the family dynamics, he demonstrated his unwavering dedication to his children.

Interestingly, Jerry West's first love, Martha Jane Kane, was also from his home state West Virginia, providing a shared background for their initially blossoming relationship.

Jerry West's second marriage with Kristine "Karen" Bua

Jerry West, following his divorce from Martha Kane in 1976, married Kristine "Karen" Bua on May 31, 1978. Karen, an educator from Los Angeles, California, and Jerry had a fulfilling marriage.

They made their homes in La Quinta, California, and Hayward, San Francisco, driven by their shared love for family which remained firm until Jerry's demise.

Together, they gave birth to two sons, Ryan and Jonnie, both of whom embraced their father's legacy in basketball.

Ryan took on an executive role with Detroit while Jonnie became the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors. he further pursued his basketball dream at West Virginia University Mountaineers and later tied the knot with pro golfer Michelle Wie on August 10, 2019.

They have a daughter named Makenna, a joyous addition to the West family.

The NBA fraternity mourned Jerry's death profoundly. In the NBA's official statement, they lauded his remarkable achievements and character, emphasizing that he wasn't just an NBA champion and an All-Star in all his 14 playing seasons but also a competitive player who thrived in insignificant moments.

