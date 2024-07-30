Jesse Ventura Comments on His WWE Raw Return After Surprise Meeting With CM Punk and Triple H: ‘Hell Froze Over’

The WWE Universe was up for a sweet surprise on Monday Night RAW when COO Triple H welcomed Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura backstage. For the GenZ WWE fans, Jesse Ventura wouldn’t have clicked, but those who have seen him wrestle in the 1980s and heard his iconic commentary, know what kind of personality he was.

Although Ventura never wrestled for WWE after 1990, he did make guest appearances often and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. So, when he arrived at WWE backstage on Monday, The Game, Triple H knew how important this visit was. On his X account, Triple H wrote, “Welcome home, Jesse Ventura. Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight.”

Jesse Ventura comments on meeting CM Punk

The 73-year-old WWE veteran took to X to give his reaction on meeting Triple H and CM Punk at WWE backstage. He wrote, “Yes, it’s true. The Body is back home. Thank you Triple H and the whole WWE family. CMPunk looks like hell froze over… again.”

The ones who have seen him in WWE, reminisce about his legendary commentary skills. The fans on X were quick to give their reactions to Ventura’s reply. One fan wrote, “Jesse that’s awesome you belong in the WWE you were one of the voices of my childhood watching wwe and always hoped you’d jump in the presidential race , love the marijuana edibles!”

A second wrote, “The man that tells it like it is has returned home! I am O, to this day still 1/2 of the greatest commentary team in wrestling history. For me, my childhood memories of this great sport always included gorilla and Jesse calling the action at WrestleMania.”

A third said, “Pardon My language but… about Fucking time! This Makes me very happy! Welcome Home Governor!”

A brief on Jesse Ventura’s wrestling career

Before getting into wrestling, Jesse Ventura was a part of the United States Navy Underwater Demolition Team during the Vietnam War. He turned to professional wrestling after quitting the Navy around 1975.

He started his wrestling career with Centra States Territory in 1975 and teamed up with Adrian Adonis as the ‘East-West’ connection in 1979. The two moved to WWE (then WWF) around 1980 but became single contenders after a short time.

He continued to wrestle until 1984 when he lost three back-to-back matches to Hulk Hogan. It was said that blood clots in his lungs had almost ended his career. Ventura had said that the clots had formed because of his exposure to Agent Orange during his time in Vietnam.

However, he returned in 1985 and teamed up with Randy Savage. After a failed comeback bid, Ventura turned to commentary where he did excel. His commentary style was exceptional because of his heel persona as he was very partial to the villains, something new in wrestling. However, he left WWE in 1990 after a dispute with McMahon.

He once again returned in 1999 acting as a special guest referee at SummerSlam. He went on to make sporadic WWE appearances till 2004 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.



