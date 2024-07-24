Jets DE Haason Reddick To Hold Out From Camp Until Contract Dispute Is Settled: Report

Haason Reddick, a New York Jets defensive end, did not report to training camp with his teammates on Tuesday because he is seeking a new deal.

The Eagles traded Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick to the Jets in late March for at least a third-round pick in 2026. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Reddick is still waiting for a new deal and is not attending Jets camp.

This summer, the New York Jets have emerged as one of the NFL's most heralded teams. The Jets were able to sign standout pass rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional third-round draft pick.

On his X account, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the current contract status of former Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick. Schefter noted that Jets DE Haason Reddick, who has yet to secure the new deal he has been pursuing, does not intend to report to training camp today with the rest of his teammates.

Reddick, in the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract, is expected to earn a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay plus an additional $500,000 in incentives. According to OverTheCap, his $15 million average annual salary (APY) ranks 19th among NFL edge rushers.

According to ESPN, the Jets attempted to sign him to an extension during the trade and remain willing to do so, but they will not engage with a player who is not in camp. When their contract offer was rejected during the trade, the Jets assumed Reddick would still participate in the offseason program and begin the season on his current contract. The intention was to postpone extension discussions until later in the season, or at least in winter.

If Reddick continues to hold out, Will McDonald IV, a 2023 first-round selection who saw limited action as a rookie, will get an opportunity. Additionally, the Jets have Michael Clemons, a seasoned backup. Right end Jermaine Johnson, who replaced an injured player in the Pro Bowl, is expected to start.

Haason Reddick skipped the mandatory minicamp

Haason Reddick has skipped the Jets' mandated minicamp and is now missing training camp. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the Jets will fine Reddick $50,000 for each day he misses during the holdout.

Reddick was selected 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played for the Cardinals until 2020, initially struggling but eventually having a breakout season with 12.5 sacks. He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and recorded 11 sacks.

In 2022, Reddick moved to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had an impressive season with 16 sacks and contributed to the team’s Super Bowl LVII appearance. Last season, he had 11 sacks and bolstered a defense featuring All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

