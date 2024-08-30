Jets Fans Claim They’ve Uncovered the Anonymous Agent Who Slandered Aaron Rodgers: ‘You Are NOT Slick’

An alleged NFL agent stated on Thursday that the New York Jets are in trouble due to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Athletic released a report documenting a number of clubs labeled "unstable" by almost three dozen unidentified NFL agents, including the Jets.

While that one agent is definitely free to express their viewpoint, NFL fans who witnessed the comments feel they know who it is. As per the Spun, fans on Jets social media believe the agent is disgruntled pass rusher Hasson Reddick or someone from Reddick's camp.

Reddick has declined to attend training camp and has requested a transfer from the organization since joining them in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. Social media is full of jabs and remarks about Hasson Reddick and his alleged agent.



One person commented, "I heard it was the infamous agent Raasan Heddick."

"I think the anonymous agent’s client is “Rasson Heddick," commented another,

One individual came up with the theory that Hasson Reddick and his agent are attempting to bring down Jets owner Joe Douglas as a result of what is going on between Harrison and the team.

He wrote, "Let me take a go at it. Reddick's agent? He's playing poker against Joe Douglas, who has a Royal Flush and nothing in his hand. If I were Reddick, I'd want to know why he's not getting his $14.5 million this year.

According to the Athletic report , the agent warned Jets supporters that their team might not be as good as they thought with Aaron Rodgers returning from injury this fall, claiming that Florham Park's locker room culture is in tatters.



The anonymous agent said, "There is utter disorder over there. Take a look at how they handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player wielded more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They've been unable to turn him into a team player." The atmosphere inside the building is terrible."

However, Hasson's agent tale is less plausible because calling out the organization and criticizing them in a prominent magazine when you have a client attempting to negotiate a new contract or trade with them is a faster way to be ignored than to complete any type of agreement. Although fans are fans, and most people who are not even on the NFL team management's radar frequently make such statements.

Rodgers was acquired by New York in a blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers before the 2023 season, but he had a dreadful first season with the Jets, suffering a season-ending ruptured Achilles on the team's first offensive series of the season.

The Jets are now betting on Rodgers' ability to bounce back and play at a high level in 2024, despite his age and the severity of the injury he is recovering from. Jets management and coaches have previously declared that they have great aspirations for Rodgers this year, and given his fitness, Rodgers may at least try to win the conference title for the Jets.

