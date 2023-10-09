Jets, led by Nathaniel Hackett prove Sean Payton wrong with win against Broncos

A regular match between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos during Week 5 turned personal. This follows Sean Payton's critique of Nathaniel Hackett's 2022 coaching stint with the Broncos. Payton, a previous Super Bowl-winning head coach, made a declaration in July that Hackett's handling of the Broncos was "the worst coaching job in the history of the NFL."

Following a 2-3 start under Hackett in 2022, the Broncos' record fell to 1-4 after a disappointing 31-21 defeat to the New York Jets at Denver's Empower Field on Sunday. Three turnovers marked Denver's performance against New York, culminating in a fumble by Russell Wilson which was returned for a game-winning 39-yard touchdown by cornerback Bryce Hall in the final minute of the game.

Hackett led the Broncos for 15 matches before being let go. Jerry Rosburg then stepped in to serve as an interim until Denver ended the season with a 5-12 record. Recognizing his considerable rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets appointed Hackett as their offensive coordinator this season.

The Jets' players marked the Week 5 game as a high priority, fueled by the public criticism Payton shared. They perceived Payton as making the game personal. This explains the satisfaction they felt after securing a 31-21 victory in Denver, as it allowed them to return the favor for Hackett.

Dramatic win keeps Jets' season hopes alive

Gang Green achieved a thrilling 31-21 win over the Broncos at Empower Field on Sunday, although it didn't come easy. The Jets achieved victory thanks to Bryce Hall, who ran 39 yards returning a fumble for a touchdown, following Quincy Williams forcing the ball from Russell Wilson's grip.

Fundamentally, the Jets lacked style in this game. However, with this win, they broke their three-game losing streak, enhancing their record to 2-3 and raising hopes they can still turn this season around despite Aaron Rodgers' absence. Breece Hall, the running back, primarily drove the offense, with his spectacular 177-yard rush, featuring a 72-yard touchdown -- all at the very field where an ACL tear ended his previous season.

Saleh commended Hall with a smile, saying "He’s pretty good, isn’t he?"

The Jets' offense, which managed to settle for five field goals by Greg Zuerlein despite a disappointing 0-for-5 in red-zone excursions, saw Hall bear the load. The win was especially delightful for Nathaniel Hackett, the Jets' offensive coordinator who the Broncos dismissed last year after only 15 games as their head coach.

