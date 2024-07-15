Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Provides Major Update on Achilles Injury That Kept Him Out of NFL Last Season

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback, says he has "felt good all spring" while recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered last September.



Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets will be a team to watch. While they have the quality on paper to be a real Super Bowl contender, there are still many questions. Arguably. the most pressing question is Aaron Rodgers' health and abilities.

Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury is good now

The New York Jets traded four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in 2023 to end their long trophy drought, but it didn't go well. Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in the opening week of the season and terminated the season there.

All of the excitement surrounding the signing of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers last season dissipated in four plays. That is how quickly Rodgers' and the New York Jets' seasons ended. A ruptured Achilles suffered while attempting to avoid a sack sidelined the Jets quarterback for the season, but as training camp approaches, the excitement for the season grows.

However, Rodgers is now discussing his injury, recuperation, and future season during a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada.

Rogers told NBC Sports, "My Achilles feels terrific, as it did at the conclusion of last year. There is always a plateau in terms of just getting back into it. I felt fantastic all spring and had a good OTAs. Had a wonderful trip to Egypt. This is the last marker; summer ends on Sunday. Walking up 18 is so bittersweet."

Rodgers is 40 years old and will turn 41 this season. His body isn't as young as it once was, and recovering from an Achilles injury may be quite difficult. The Jets will be dangerous if Rodgers can return to his pre-injury form. Joe Douglas did an excellent job of surrounding his franchise quarterback with additional quality this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers missed the Minicamp to visit Egypt

According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Rodgers skipped the Jets' mandated minicamp in June to visit Egypt, an unexcused absence for which he notified the team ahead of time. According to SNY's Connor Hughes, there was no tension between Jets leadership or Rodgers' teammates.

Hopefully, Rodgers will be able to return strong and play for a few more years. He is one of the best quarterbacks ever played in the NFL, and it would be nice to see him retire on his terms.

Making a successful comeback at the age of 40 from a torn Achilles would add to his legacy. He is striving to do something extremely tough for any athlete, but at his age, it would be a monument to his brilliance.

Now that Rodgers has stated that he feels okay, the Jets will hope that the quarterback will be closer to 100 percent when he returns to the team on July 23 training camp. The Jets will begin their preseason against the Commanders on August 10, and their regular season will begin against the 49ers on September 10.