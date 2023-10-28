Jets' RB Dalvin Cook to reportedly seek a trade before deadline amid Breece Hall's dominance

As the NFL trade season almost comes to an end, there's a rumor that New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook is up for trade. Dalvin Cook joined the New York Jets in 2023 before spending almost half a decade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cook dominated in the Vikings as a running back; however, he isn't able to replace Breece Hall in the New York Jets as number #1. Moreover, his performance isn't what it was with the Vikings, which is why everyone's wondering if he is up for trade.

Dalvin Cook came forward talking about the same in detail, and here's what the running back said about being available for the trade:

Is Dalvin Cook really up for trade or is it just another rumor around the NFL world?

The NFL trade deadline comes down to Tuesday, October 31, and Dalvin Cook wanted to have clarity over the trade before it.

According to ESPN, Cook is expected to have a talk with Joe Douglas, general manager for the New York Jets.

The running back wants to offer confirmation from his side that he isn’t indeed seeking a trade.

However, Cook is willing to do anything and everything that is best for the team. He also shared this take on the fact that his name is floating around for trade.

Talking about the trade rumors, Dalvin Cook said, “It’s something I can’t control that my name is being floated around in trade rumors. It might be a good thing. Maybe a bad thing.”

Dalvin Cook’s performance with the New York Jets this 2023 Season

Dalvin Cook has been one of the best-performing running backs in the NFL, with rushing yards as high as 725.

However, this year hasn’t been good for him in terms of performance. This year, he has made 39 rushing attempts and had just 109 rushing yards.

Last year, he had 450 rushing yards, so there’s clearly a significant performance difference.

Cook talked about the same. As per Athletic, he mentioned, “I prepare myself. I work my tail off. I just want the situation to be best for both sides.

Adding further, Cook said, “Of course, it’s frustrating, it’s new to me. I come from getting the balls 20 times a game. It’s something I’m adapting to.”

An interesting fact about Cook is that the only time he hasn’t been the leading rusher in his career is during his rookie season.

Breece Hall, on the other hand, occupies the top position in the Jets’ offense. This year, he has 426 rushing yards with 66-yard attempts, which is way more than Cook.

Now, the only way Cook could take up Hall’s place at the top spot is either by performing better than him or replacing him in case of injury.

But from how things are looking, Hall has to level up his performance soon. Will he be back on track in Jet’s next game against the Giants?