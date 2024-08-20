Jey Uso Accepts Being Unprofessional by Breaking WWE Character Numerous Times on TV; ‘Don’t Like Watching It Back’

Jey Uso is one of those rare superstars in WWE who is funny and extremely popular at the same time. There have been previous superstars, too, whose work was mainly to infuse fun into the segment, like R-Truth, The Miz, Hornswoggle, and Santino Marella, but they weren’t overly popular.

But Jey is one of those superstars who has formed a very unique relationship with his fans. He has broken his WWE character several times but always gets away with it. In fact, this trait of his has even made him popular today.

When he was in Bloodline, Jey broke his heel character several times. During one such promo on Monday Night RAW, Jey smirked when Finn Balor made a face to him, and Paul Heyman, who was cutting the promo, just stared at Jey.

While speaking at WWE’s Fanatics Fest event, Jey said he doesn’t like watching his Bloodline segments on TV because they remind him of his unprofessional conduct.

“I don’t like (watching it back). There were a couple of times where I was laughing on TV every week and then I started thinking to myself, ‘I’m being unprofessional, I think.’ I couldn’t help it because when we’re doing the shots, we’re doing them live,” Fightful quoted Jey Uso.

He stated that keeping a straight face was challenging when he looked into his brother’s eyes. “They’re counting it down. I’m just standing there, and I don’t know what he’s going to say. He’s looking at me, trying to make me laugh. My brothers, too. It’s real hard when I have eye contact with my brothers; it’s hard for me not to smile,” he said.

Watch the compilation of Jey Uso breaking his WWE character below:



Jey also said that Solo is the one who can keep a straight face. However, even Solo once broke his character when Sami Zayn was speaking about him, and while the camera was locked on Solo, he smirked and then used a towel to hide his face.

Jey Uso was an integral part of the Bloodline until he was ousted from the group for rebelling against Roman Reigns. He even featured in the main event of SummerSlam 2023 in a losing about against Roman Reigns.

It was reported that the plan was to make Jey Uso one of the rising babyfaces in the company. And it has worked so far. Jey has outgrown the popularity of his brother Jimmy and other Bloodline members, including Solo Sikoa.

Jey is expected to reunite with brother Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns along with Sami Zayn to form the OG Bloodline to take on Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0. The classic fight is expected to take place in Survivor Series 2024.

