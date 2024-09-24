Jey Uso Gives First Reaction After Winning WWE Intercontinental Championship Against Bron Breakker on RAW: ‘I’m big believer in hard work’

The ‘Yeet’ sensation Jey Uso has finally attained a feather for his cap. The former Bloodline member pulled off a miracle on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW when he defeated Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Champion.

Certainly, Jey’s win wasn’t on the cards at all to win this one. He was expected to put up a good fight, but nobody had expected Jey to win the title, and that too on RAW. But it has happened now.

Moreover, this is a much-needed victory for Jey Uso, as many WWE fans had been criticizing the WWE creatives for not allowing him a title win. The entire arena was reverberating with the chants of ‘You Deserve It’.

In his first reaction after winning the IC title, Jey Uso thanked his fans and said that when one works hard toward one's dreams, he achieves them.

“YEET. I deserved it. I deserved it. No, first of all, look, I appreciate everyone who’s been on my journey, uce. I’m happy it happened in front of my home state, California. I promise I’m a big believer in hard work will always pay off. Kids, good grades, kids. Listen to your parents. Say your prayers, man, and I swear, your dreams will come true, just like getting my first championship. The new Intercontinental Champion. If you’re down with Jey Uso being the new I.C. Champ, then let me hear you say YEET,” Fightful quoted Jey Uso.

Jey’s father, Rikishi, had been critical of WWE for not booking him in a title match, even when his popularity was at an all-time high. Instead, the Hall of Famer criticized WWE for Jey’s romantic storyline with Rhea Ripley. He had called out the company, asking whether they wanted to end his marriage or what. Subsequently, that angle was dropped.

As Jey has won the title now, what would be Rikishi’s reaction now remains to be seen. Further, Jey Uso shall also defend this title against Bron Breakker at WWE’s next PLE, Bad Blood, on October 5, 2024.