Jey Uso Opens Up About His Relationship With His Brother Jimmy Uso After His Singles WWE Run

The Main Event Jey Uso is currently one of the biggest babyface superstars on WWE’s roster. He turned babyface last year when he finally decided to take revenge on Roman Reigns for injuring his brother Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns were set to face each other in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023, where the winner would have to leave the family and SmackDown forever. In the ending moment of the match, when Jey Uso was about to become the champion and defeat Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso shockingly pulled out the leg Jey Uso and turned his back on his own brother.

At WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso faced each other in a brother-vs.-brother match-up. Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso and took his revenge, and both, for the first time, went on to continue their own paths. Jey Uso is still meeting on Monday Night Raw, and Jimmy Uso is currently out due to an injury.

Jey Uso, the Fanatics Fest Ring Revolutionaries panel, was alongside Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. While interacting with media, Main Event, Jey Uso was asked how his relationship with his brother Jimmy Uso and how’s single run has gone so far.

Jey Uso stated, “I never looked at myself like a singles wrestler. I am always with my brother from day one. I mean from the sandbox all the way up. This past year is my first year. You know, alone, you know, I kind of don’t see him anymore. We don’t ride together as much. I’m just riding a ride, you know.”

A couple of days back, Jey Uso reacted to Jimmy Uso's return to the WWE programme. Main event Jey Uso revealed while talking to The Ringer Wrestling Show that his brother Jimmy Uso will return soon.

Jimmy Uso even praised Jimmy Uso’s run on SmackDown, ““My brother will be back soon. I want to see him on TV. If you really pay attention to Jimmy, Jimmy is funny as hell. He was shining on SmackDown for a little bit, but he got hurt. I’m excited to see his character back on TV.”

It’s just a matter of time before WWE fanatics see Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso reunited. The company has already planted seeds; Roman Reigns is back and is struggling to fight against four members of New Bloodline and he needs assistance. A report by PWN suggests WWE has plans for WarGames' main event match between OG Bloodline of Roman Reigns and New Bloodline of Solo Sikoa at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

Currently, Roman Reigns is out after the attack by Jacob Fatu on the 8/16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. OTC is then announced to make his official WWE return at the September 16th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Bloodline Saga is going to be a generational storyline reunion of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso will be one of the most emotional segments during the whole program. What would be your reaction to the reunion of The OG Bloodline? Comment down.

